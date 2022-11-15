Lumeon Named 'Rising Star' in the New EHR Innovations Category of UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards 2022

Care orchestration pioneer lauded for its innovative work transforming the way hospitals and health systems tackle care coordination

BOSTON and LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumeon, the leading care orchestration solution provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a Rising Star in the New EHR Innovations category of the 4th Annual UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards. The award recognizes the achievements of innovative health tech companies that are dramatically improving healthcare using technology. Winners were announced during the grand finale gala on November 14 at HLTH 2022 in Las Vegas.

Lumeon is a digital health company that provides a highly configurable cloud-based care orchestration platform that automates key steps in care coordination processes. (PRNewswire)

Lumeon won for its work in revolutionizing care orchestration. Its approach differs from existing antiquated methods of care coordination, which are overly manual, expensive, and nearly impossible to scale. Lumeon's automated care orchestration platform analyzes real-time data and applies clinical intelligence to automatically orchestrate care based on the individual needs of every patient. This approach empowers health systems to effectively scale and deliver consistent care with less manual intervention. Specifically, it automates all phases of care coordination; reduces busywork; automates outreach to patients to glean information, eliminating phone tag; adjusts pathways; and turbocharges EHRs not equipped to automate care coordination tasks.

"With the ongoing healthcare worker shortage and the increasing incidence of clinician burnout, the healthcare industry today is challenged more than ever before with finding new ways to improve care quality while ensuring efficiency," said Greg Miller, chief growth officer of Lumeon. "Being recognized as a leading innovator with this UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Award is an incredible validation of the pioneering work being done by the entire Lumeon team."

Since 2019, UCSF Health Hub, a digital health accelerator working with digital health startups from around the world, has hosted the Digital Health Awards to identify the most innovative upcoming digital health companies in the biggest areas of digital health, including Telemedicine and Application of AI.

About UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards

‍ The program has grown year on year since being established in 2019, marking a 35 percent increase in submissions in 2021 from 2020 and attracting more than 500 judges. Past winners include: AmWell (Application in Telehealth, 2021), Cityblock (Mental and Behavioral Health, 2021), Conversa (Remote Diagnostics, 2020), Eko (Hospital Diagnostics, 2020), Oura (Consumer Wellness, 2020), Dr. On Demand (Telemedicine, 2019), Livongo (Application of AI, 2019). 2021 winners can be viewed here, 2020 here and 2019 here. Previous year's award shows have been viewed thousands of times. The 2021 Grand Finale Video can be viewed here.

About Lumeon

Lumeon believes that care better coordinated is care better delivered. Lumeon is a digital health company that provides a cloud-based care orchestration platform that automates the tasks, workflow, activities, and events that occur during the process of coordinating care. With real-time, bi-directional data/system integration and the dynamic application of clinical intelligence and automation, Lumeon ensures that each patient receives the right care at the right time – every time. By automating care coordination, care teams deliver care faster, more efficiently, effectively, and consistently across the continuum of care, while also empowering clinicians and staff to work at the tops of their licenses and spend time with patients that need it most.

