Matson Money Launches its "Breakthrough Investing" in Canada in a Strategic Alignment with Origin Wealth, Bringing New Opportunities to Canadian Advisors and Investors

The alignment allows Canadian advisors to gain access to Matson Money's portfolios and investment principles, as well as a large-scale coaching event designed specifically for Canadian investors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matson Money, a U.S.-based wealth management firm, today announced its strategic alignment with Canadian advisory firm Origin Wealth to provide its portfolios and investment principles in Canada. In addition, Matson Money created a version of its signature large-scale coaching event, "The American Dream Experience," named "Breakthrough Investing," targeted specifically for investors around the globe, which is being offered and hosted in Canada by Origin Wealth.

Matson Money (PRNewsfoto/Matson Money) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1991, Matson Money is a multi-generational, fee-based registered investment advisor (RIA) doing business in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The firm is federally registered with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is registered as a portfolio manager in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. Through its various coaching programs, Matson Money offers a distinct approach to investing, training advisors about the importance of diversification and avoiding common missteps such as stock picking and market timing, and how to help people improve their relationship to money by finding their True Purpose for Money.

"Canadian investors, like their U.S. counterparts, are navigating a challenging environment, including a monopoly of institutions, a lack of independent advisor competition which can result in high fees and an emphasis on active-management strategies that can be detrimental to long-term investing," said Matson Money founder and CEO Mark Matson. "We're excited to align with Origin Wealth—a firm that shares our philosophy—to bring our empirically tested investing principles and portfolios to the Canadian market and further empower families across North America."

Origin Wealth founder and President Cameron Langlois learned about Matson Money after attending the firm's 2019 Advanced Advisor Conference in the United States, a free, three-day event designed for financial professionals who are looking to achieve breakthroughs in their business, experience unprecedented growth and impact families in a profound way.

"Attending Matson Money's Advanced Advisor Conference showed me how advisors can better serve clients with academically-tested investment principles and how to become a coach on the investing journey," Langlois said. "I also saw firsthand the impact immersive events can have on creating change. As humans, we are social creatures. By coming together as investors, we can discover and live out potentially life-altering truths that can fundamentally transform our relationship to money. I started Origin Wealth to align with Matson Money and make these breakthroughs available to Canadian investors."

Origin Wealth has already hosted two successful Breakthrough Investing events for advisors and investors in June and September 2022 and will hold a third one virtually, November17-18. Canadian advisors and investors who are interested in attending the Breakthrough Investing event, can register with Origin Wealth. Origin Wealth is registered as a Portfolio Manager in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, acting as a discretionary advisor for Canadian investors.

Matson Money's coaching program is designed to keep advisors and investors disciplined by training advisors on empirically tested academic principles such as Efficient Market Hypothesis, Modern Portfolio Theory, and the Three Factor Model, combined with empirically tested human performance techniques. When advisors participate in Matson Money's coaching programs, they gain access to both training and large-scale events that aim to help investors find and fulfill their True Purpose for Money.

Since the launch of the American Dream Experience in 2017, Matson Money has hosted 24 American Dream Experience events, plus over 40 American Dream Experience events with their Brand Ambassadors - advisors trained to lead the coaching events in their own cities across the country, and 3 Breakthrough Investing events between Canada (with Origin Wealth) and Puerto Rico. The events offer an opportunity for investor education and potential advisory business growth. By bringing the American Dream Experience to Canada in the form of Breakthrough Investing with Origin Wealth, Matson Money is fulfilling its mission: to train advisors across the globe how to become more effective leaders and further transform the investing experience for families—helping them discover their True Purpose for Money.

About Matson Money

Matson Money is an asset management and advisor coaching firm that provides outsourced investment management, education, and tools to over 500 advisors across the U.S. The firm, which has US$8.8 billion in assets under management (*as of 11/08/22) adheres to a highly disciplined, structured investing methodology integrating Nobel Prize-winning academic investing principles, leading behavioral science, and financial coaching to help investors achieve peace of mind around their money while pursuing their life's purpose. Since Matson Money's inception in 1991, the firm has helped advisors and their clients rethink investing and transform their relationships with money. Matson Money leads educational events for investors and advisors called The American Dream Experience, where investors can encounter clear, potentially life-altering truths about economics and investing and engage in a profound exploration of their family's financial future. The firm has offices in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Mason, Ohio. Learn more at www.matsonmoney.com.

Media Contact:

Siobhan Nolan

JConnelly

(862) 217-9585

snolan@jconnelly.com

All investing involves risks and costs. The information contained in this content is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. No investment strategy (including asset allocation and diversification strategies) can ensure peace of mind, guarantee profit, or protect against loss.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Matson Money