One Network Enterprises Named a Leader in Analyst Report on Collaborative Supply Networks

Report evaluates top vendors on 25 criteria, and acknowledges One Network's current offering's strengths in synchronization of master data, connectivity, network value and waste reduction, supply network optimization, and architecture

DALLAS, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Network Enterprises (ONE), the global leader of intelligent control towers and the AI-driven Digital Supply Chain Network™, today announces that Forrester Research, a leading global market research company that helps companies exceed customer demands and excel with technology, has ranked One Network as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Supply Networks, Q4 2022.

In this report, Forrester examined the platforms that can assist businesses in adapting to supply chain disruption by coordinating planning and execution with networks of suppliers, distributors, and customers outside of their own four walls.

The report recognizes One Network's current offering's demonstrated strengths in "identification and authentication of network participants, synchronization of master data, connectivity, network value and waste reduction, discovery and recall, attributes and ratings, supply network optimization, and architecture."

The report also acknowledges One Network's "20-year record of leadership in business networks," and how its Digital Supply Chain Network™ "incorporates AI/ML and blockchain chain of custody to maintain its clients' ability to generate and execute resilient, multitier supply chain plans."

"We are proud to be recognized by Forrester Research in this Wave report on Collaborative Supply Network technologies," said Greg Brady, Chairman and Founder of One Network Enterprises. "We believe that with our position as a Leader, Forrester has acknowledged the importance of embracing the entire supply chain in a real-time digital network. This is crucial to enabling network AI to accurately predict, effectively prescribe, and autonomously execute prescriptions."

Download the full report here: https://www.onenetwork.com/landing-pages/forrester-wave-collaborative-supply-networks-2022/

