Redirect Health Partners with Pearl Health to Bolster Value-Based Care Capabilities

PHOENIX, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redirect Health, a platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions for businesses and employees nationwide, today announced its partnership with Pearl Health, a leading technology company focused on physician enablement and risk-bearing in value-based care.

Redirect Health has developed an end-to-end healthcare solution, simplifying and streamlining the patient experience with technology and providing access to virtual and in-office visits, chiropractic care, and more. Pearl Health brings provider-enablement and risk-bearing technology and expertise to help Redirect Health take the next step in its transition to value-based care through Medicare's ACO REACH model.

This collaboration reflects a growing industry appetite for innovative value-based care models like Medicare's ACO REACH, which provides enhanced revenue opportunities for primary care physicians and enables increased investment in holistic, preventative care.

Throughout 2022, Redirect Health has continued to expand its patients' access to affordable, value-based healthcare in the Phoenix area, where the organization has its network of multi-specialty primary care facilities. Through the ACO REACH Model and Pearl Health, Redirect Health providers receive stable per member per month payments, which they can reinvest in their staff, practices, and patients.

"I'm excited to see all we can accomplish in unison with Pearl Health, particularly for our patients and members enrolled in Medicare," said Dr. David Berg, CEO and Co-Founder at Redirect Health. "This partnership will extend our value-based care capabilities, giving Redirect Health providers the revenue stability needed to further invest in patient care while simultaneously incentivizing patients to get the help they need with reduced cost sharing."

Redirect Health joins a growing community of primary care organizations across the country who have partnered with Pearl Health to participate in ACO REACH and enable the transition away from the volume-based, fee-for-service payments system toward incentives better aligned with value.

"Our partnership with Redirect Health shows their strong commitment to enabling providers to deliver the highest quality care for Medicare patients," said Michael Kopko, CEO and Co-Founder at Pearl Health. "We're thrilled to partner with a like-minded, forward-thinking multi-specialty group and are excited to continue building toward a more sustainable, value-based healthcare system."

About Redirect Health

Redirect Health is a versatile platform that creates and manages healthcare solutions and products that meaningfully improve access and affordability for businesses and employees. Holding this mission at its forefront, Redirect Health provides personalized 24/7 access and financial consistency to members across the United States.

Redirect Health offers unparalleled, nationwide healthcare plans and strategies through its EverydayCARE® Suite, as well as a network of multi-specialty primary care clinics in its headquarter state, Arizona.

To learn more, visit www.RedirectHealth.com.

About Pearl Health

Pearl Health is democratizing access to value in healthcare. Led by provider enablement, risk-bearing, and technology experts, Pearl offers software and services that help primary care organizations reimagine how they visualize, understand, and care for their patients. Pearl supports primary care organizations in their transition to value-based care and surfaces data and insights that help them deliver better, more proactive care, decrease total cost of care across patient panels, and optimize performance in risk-bearing models, starting with Medicare's ACO REACH.

For more information, please visit www.pearlhealth.com .

