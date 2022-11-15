yeedi Releases Holiday Gift Guide

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- yeedi is pleased to announce the release of their gift guide for the upcoming holidays. yeedi's holiday gift guide features all kinds of robot vacuums to match the cleaning needs of different families. Whether it is for parents, newlywed couples, or friends, this gift guide will give some inspiration with exciting presents.

yeedi vac station – A 3-in-1 Home Cleaning Hero

yeedi vac station vacuums, mops and self-empties the dustbin, 3-in-1. With the dust bag sealing 30 days of dirt in place, This model can holds up to 30 days to empty. Its long-lasting mopping system and 3000Pa strong suction power deliver excellent cleaning results.

yeedi vac 2 pro – The Best Robot Vacuum for Family with Kids

For those who have strong needs on cleaning kitchen stains, yeedi vac 2 pro is a perfect choice. Its unique oscillating mopping system moves back and forth to mimic mopping by hand, but 5x faster to tackle accidental spills, dried-on stains and more. This model also equips 3D obstacle avoidance technology which intelligently dodges daily clutters on the floor and detects narrow spaces.

yeedi mop station pro – The Cleaning Master Robot Vacuum with Self-Clean Station

With dual-power spin mopping system, yeedi mop station pro makes cleaning easier. Some robot mop sprays water onto the floor and drags a mopping pad around leaving wet trucks all over the place. But yeedi's two mopping pads are pressed tightly against the floor by a 10N force and wipe off stubborn stains. Thanks to the built-in self-cleaning system with 3.5L separate water tanks scrubs and rinses the mopping pads automatically and dries them when cleaning completes to keep them clean and fresh. An adorable choice who enjoys freedom of bare feet at home.

yeedi vac – Smart Cleaning for Apartment

Lovebirds or singles living in an apartment would find yeedi vac a reliable robot vacuum. Powered by smart visual mapping, it maps out houses like a GPS and cleans in neat rows without missing any spots. With a carpet detection sensor, it automatically increases the suction power to MAX to suck up dirt hidden deep in the carpet.

Beyond those attractive plans, yeedi is also preparing a thanksgiving/Holiday giveaway campaign for all everyone. During Nov. 24 - Nov. 25 , Customers would have chances to win surprise gifts after their purchases. For more specific rules please keep an close eye on yeedi's Instagram account @yeedi_official, Don't miss it.

All above products are also available on Amazon and Walmart. Feel free to grab 2022's surprising holiday gifts.

