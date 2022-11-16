Recycled Fiber and Paper Leader Sustana Joins UN Global Compact, is Committed to Sustainable Development Goals

The Industry Pioneer in Sustainable Fiber and Paper Continues its Dedication to Responsible Business

DE PERE, Wis., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustana, the sustainable fiber and paper industry leader, has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact initiative. Sustana's engagement in the UN Global Compact — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation, and disclosure of responsible business practices – reflects its longstanding and continued adherence to sustainable practices and its ongoing support for the Ten Principles focused on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

"With this announcement, Sustana is proud to continue its commitment to developing solutions to move society toward a greener, more circular future," said Fabian de Armas, Chief Executive Officer for Sustana.

"Over the years, Sustana has proven to be a leader in the sustainable pulp and paper business," said Jeffrey Crawford, Vice President of Sustainability for Sustana. "We look forward to partnering with the UN Global Compact, its US and Canada Local Network members, and companies throughout our value chain to help move the world toward a sustainable future through responsible business action."

Launched in 2000, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative, with over 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries and more than 69 Local Networks.

The UN Global Compact is a call to companies to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption and to take action in support of UN goals and issues embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of their engagement in the Compact, Sustana will begin submitting an annual Communication on Progress in 2023 that describes the company's efforts to implement the Ten Principles. In addition, through continued partnerships, Sustana will continue to bring its customers along on this journey and help them reach their own ESG goals across the supply chain in order to align with the Ten Principles of the Compact and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

About Sustana

Sustana brings paper and fiber products full circle by delivering industry-leading quality built on a deep commitment to continuous improvement and environmental stewardship. Through a comprehensive portfolio of brands – Sustana Fiber and Rolland Paper – Sustana proudly provides innovative and sustainable recycled fiber and paper solutions for customers throughout North America. Learn more about how our products and manufacturing practices support the circular economy at sustanagroup.com

