CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Revenue of $82.0 million; Expects Record Annual Revenue of around $320m for 2022
MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022
- Record quarterly revenue of $82.0 million; a 16% increase year-over-year;
- GAAP operating income of $20.6 million; non-GAAP operating income of $23.2 million, representing an operating margin of 25.2% and 28.3% respectively;
- GAAP net income of $20.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $23.3 million; and
- Strong operating cash flow of $25.3 million.
Forward-Looking Expectations
Management expects fourth quarter revenue to be similar to those of the third quarter, translating into record annual revenue of around $320 million for 2022.
Management Comment
Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We had another record quarter and are providing positive guidance for the fourth quarter. In an increasingly complex environment, we are positioned to achieve a record year in 2022, supported by the company's diversified customers, geographies, and various secular trends."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $82.0 million, an increase of 16% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.9 million (48.6% of revenue), compared to a gross profit of $35.8 million (50.6% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.2 million (49.0% of revenue), compared to $36.0 million (50.9% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021.
Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.6 million (25.2% of revenue), compared to an operating profit of $20.1 million (28.5% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.2 million (28.3% of revenue), compared to $21.7 million (30.6% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021.
Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $20.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of September 30, 2022 were $392.3 million compared to $391 million as of June 30, 2022. In addition, there were $68.0 million in long-term deposits compared to $47.0 million as of June 30, 2022. During the quarter, Camtek generated $25.3 million in operating cash flow.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call today starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.
To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:
US: 1 866 229 7198 at 9:00 am Eastern Time
Israel: 03 918 0610 at 4:00 pm Israel Time
International: +972 3 918 0610
Alternatively, the call will be webcast from a link on Camtek's investor relations website, at https://www.camtek.com/investors/
For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay on Camtek's website beginning 24 hours after the call.
A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.
ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.
Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.
Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.
This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek Ltd. ("we," "us" and "our"). Forward-looking statements include our expected revenues for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including as a result of formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies, which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes and the impact of any such sanction on the markets we serve; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; the impact of war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, the risk of the continuation of disruptions to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as for example the impact of China-imposed lockdowns; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchase of our products; the highly competitive nature of the markets we serve, some of which have dominant market participants with greater resources than us; the rapid evolvement of technology in the markets in which we operate, and our ability to adequately predict these changes or keep pace with emerging industry standards; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; price reductions; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.
While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.
This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) tax settlement expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.
CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
U.S. dollars
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
88,265
241,943
Short-term deposits
304,000
156,000
Trade accounts receivable, net
63,379
57,825
Inventories
69,809
58,759
Other current assets
10,640
5,653
Total current assets
536,093
520,180
Long-term deposits
68,000
32,000
Long term inventory
4,959
5,150
Deferred tax asset
77
227
Other assets
803
190
Property, plant and equipment, net
32,223
25,400
Intangible assets, net
582
610
Total non-current assets
106,644
63,577
Total assets
642,737
583,757
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Trade accounts payable
27,699
33,550
Other current liabilities
51,888
56,137
Total current liabilities
79,587
89,687
Long-term liabilities
Other long-term liabilities
7,629
5,800
Convertible notes
195,463
194,643
Total long-term liabilities
203,092
200,443
Total liabilities
282,679
290,130
Shareholders' equity
Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
46,476,907 issued shares at September 30, 2022 and 45,939,019 at
44,384,531 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and
174
172
Additional paid-in capital
184,735
176,582
Retained earnings
177,047
118,771
361,956
295,525
Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of September 30, 2022
(1,898)
(1,898)
Total shareholders' equity
360,058
293,627
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
642,737
583,757
Camtek Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share data)
Nine months ended
September 30,
Three months
ended September 30,
Year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Revenue
238,734
195,488
81,990
70,686
269,659
Cost of revenue
118,824
95,724
42,131
34,893
132,315
Gross profit
119,910
99,764
39,859
35,793
137,344
Operating expenses:
Research and development costs
22,175
16,774
6,976
5,530
23,473
Selling, general and administrative costs
36,698
31,406
12,247
10,118
42,973
Total operating expenses
58,873
48,180
19,223
15,648
66,446
Operating income
61,037
51,584
20,636
20,145
70,898
Financial income, net
2,889
911
2,029
349
1,030
Income before income taxes
63,926
52,495
22,665
20,494
71,928
Income tax expense
(5,650)
(4,978)
(1,950)
(1,989)
(11,651)
Net income
58,276
47,517
20,715
18,505
60,277
Earnings per share information:
Nine months ended September 30,
Three months ended September 30,
Year ended December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Basic net earnings per share
1.30
1.09
0.47
0.42
1.38
Diluted net earnings per share
1.21
1.06
0.43
0.41
1.34
Weighted average number of
Basic
44,778
43,577
44,370
43,826
43,644
Diluted
48,200
44,627
48,306
44,658
45,035
Camtek Ltd.
Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results
(In thousands, except share data)
Nine Months ended
September 30,
Three Months ended
Year ended
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
2021
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
U.S. dollars
Reported net income attributable to
58,276
47,517
20,715
18,505
60,277
Tax settlement (1)
-
-
-
-
5,305
Share-based compensation
8,152
4,193
2,560
1,512
5,815
Non-GAAP net income
66,428
51,710
23,275
20,017
71,397
Non–GAAP net income per diluted
1.25
1.16
0.48
0.45
1.59
Gross margin on GAAP basis
50.2 %
51.0 %
48.6 %
50.6 %
50.9 %
Reported gross profit on GAAP basis
119,910
99,764
39,859
35,793
137,344
Share-based compensation
922
474
295
173
653
Non- GAAP gross margin
120,832
100,238
40,154
35,966
137,997
Non-GAAP gross profit
50.6 %
51.3 %
49.0 %
50.9 %
51.2 %
Reported operating income attributable to
61,037
51,584
20,636
20,145
70,898
Share-based compensation
8,152
4,193
2,560
1,512
5,815
Non-GAAP operating income
69,189
55,777
23,196
21,657
76,713
(1) In February 2022 the Company reached a settlement with the Israeli Tax Authorities and in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, recorded a one-time tax expense in respect of its historical exempt earnings.
