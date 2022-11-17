Purina Hosting Sweepstakes to Celebrate the 21st Annual National Dog Show on NBC

Register at DogShowSweepstakes.com to Play Along on Thanksgiving and Enter for a Chance to Win Pet-Centric Prizes

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 21st annual National Dog Show, Presented by Purina, airing on NBC at noon on Thanksgiving, Purina is hosting its very first Purina Dog Show Sweepstakes, an online game that viewers can play with friends, family and pets during the show to take on challenges and win prizes.

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina will air on NBC at noon (all time zones) on Thanksgiving Day. Viewers can enter the Purina Dog Show Sweepstakes starting at 12:00 a.m. ET on November 24. (PRNewswire)

Tune into The National Dog Show Presented by Purina on NBC next Thursday, November 24

Now through Wednesday Nov. 23, you can visit DogShowSweepstakes.com to sign up to receive an email to register to play. Official sweepstakes registration opens on Thanksgiving morning, and those who sign up in advance will be among the first to get access to register and download your unique game card. The objective of the game is to watch and listen during the show for phrases on your card and cross off each square once it's called out. Once you have five squares crossed off in a row – vertical, horizontal, or diagonal – you win bragging rights and an extra helping of candied yams.*

You don't have to get a perfect score on your game card to be entered for a chance to win. Anyone who registers for the game on Thanksgiving Day at DogShowSweepstakes.com will be automatically entered into prize drawings, and winners will be randomly selected for a chance to receive prizes including Chewy.com gift cards, Purina coupons and more. By sharing updates or photos of their friends, family or pets watching the National Dog Show, tagging @Purina and using #DogShowSweepstakes on Twitter or Instagram, players can also increase their chance of winning.

"The National Dog Show is a Thanksgiving tradition that friends and families look forward to watching together, and we are adding even more fun to the show this year with the Purina Dog Show Sweepstakes game," said Angie Minges, Director, Partnerships Marketing at Purina. "And while the winners of the game won't be awarded the Best in Show title, they may win prizes to share with the pups in their lives who have won their hearts."

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina first aired in 2002 on NBC to celebrate all dogs, and over the past 20 years, rooting for canines competing in The National Dog Show has become a Thanksgiving tradition for millions of families nationwide. More than 1,500 dogs representing nearly 200 breeds will compete for Best in Show honors, including three breeds that are newly recognized by the American Kennel Club for this year's competition – The Mudi, Russian Toy and Bracco Italiano. Many of the dogs who compete and win at The National Dog Show are fueled by Purina Pro Plan.

Tune into The National Dog Show Presented by Purina on NBC next Thursday, November 24 beginning at noon in all time zones, right after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

To find more details on the Purina Dog Show Sweepstakes and to enter for a chance to win on Thanksgiving Day visit DogShowSweepstakes.com.

In addition to the Purina Dog Show Sweepstakes, Purina and NBC are partnering together to conduct the very first National Dog Show YouTube Livestream. The livestream will feature behind the scenes look at the judging ring – a view where enthusiasts will see even more dogs and exclusive content – which will be streamed through three different YouTube channels. Consumers can access the livestream on Thursday, November 24 starting at noon ET on: Purina's YouTube Channel, NBC's YouTube Channel, Purina Pro Plan's YouTube Channel.

*Extra helping of candied yams is not guaranteed or provided by Purina. But wouldn't that be nice?! Also, don't feed candied yams to your dog. Take our (500 Purina pet experts') word for it. Nobody wants to rent a carpet cleaner on Thanksgiving.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina Cat Chow, Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition. Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations.

Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Purina