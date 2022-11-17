TONIES AND STEIFF LAUNCH NEW SOFT CUDDLY FRIENDS

The iconic plush toy maker makes magic with family-favorite audio player for a dreamy bedtime collection that combines soft plush toys with bedtime stories

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bedtime just got sweeter with new tonies® x Steiff Soft Cuddly Friends! Steiff, the premium plush toy brand credited for creating the very first Teddy Bear, and tonies, the original screen-free audio entertainment system for kids, have partnered together to create the first Steiff animals that tell magical bedtime stories – including ones that loved ones can record with their own voices! Soft Cuddly Friends will accompany little listeners as they fall asleep with imaginative adventures to the land of sweet dreams.

"We are honored to work with Steiff to breathe new life into their beloved Soft Cuddly Friends, adding the wonder of stories and songs in a way that only tonies can," said Eric Lachter, Vice President of Marketing at tonies USA. "Steiff's plush toys are considered classic heirlooms by us and so many families. We look forward to our new Soft Cuddly Friends Tonies becoming new treasured favorites for generations to come."

"As Steiff expands its presence in the U.S. market as the premier toy brand for children, this collaboration with Tonies is another major building block toward helping us reach that goal," said Jim Pitocco, President of Steiff North America. "Our entire 'Soft Cuddly Friends' collection returns our company to its roots, as maker of a superior quality product for everyday play. Our plush line's modern designs and contemporary colors — coupled with the technology of Tonies — make this a perfect partnership for both brands."

There are two new Soft Cuddly Friends Tonies for children to snuggle up with – Hoppie Rabbit and Jimmy Bear. They are cute companions that are made to be played with everywhere, anytime, but when placed upon a Toniebox audio player, their stories come to life. Each of the Soft Cuddly Friends Tonies contain six charming stories written by renowned children's book author, Maggie Fischer, and narrated by voice actor, Pete Coe.

For an extra special touch, Soft Cuddly Friends Tonies can also be customized with original audio recordings! Parents, grandparents, family members and friends can record their own stories, songs and messages for Jimmy Bear and Hoppie Rabbit to deliver to their owners.

Soft Cuddly Friends Tonies are available for purchase exclusively on tonies.com for $49.99 and can be bundled with a Toniebox Starter Set (MSRP $99.99) for the perfect gift.

ABOUT TONIES

tonies® is the original screen-free audio entertainment system for young children. Launched in 2016 in Germany, co-founders Patric Faßbender and Marcus Stahl created tonies® with one thing in mind: their children. This revolutionary system allows kids to experience storytelling in a digital age, in a way that stimulates their imagination without screens. The Toniebox was created for kids and parents who want to feel good about their entertainment at home and to bring back imagination in its purest form. Today, tonies® is the fastest growing toy company in Europe and a rising star in the United States. Among its many achievements, tonies® was named among Fast Company's prestigious World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021, top ranked in Education. For more information, visit tonies.com.

ABOUT STEIFF

Steiff, the company that invented both the world's first soft toy in 1880, and the Teddy bear in 1902, continues to delight children today. Their handmade products are known for their superior quality, expert craftsmanship, and unique style. Steiff's "Soft Cuddly Friends" assortment of accessibly priced, contemporary toys made from ultra-soft fabrics has enhanced Steiff's popularity around the world. Created with the vision that "for children, only the best is good enough", each Steiff animal is made with a "button-in-ear" tag: a sign of quality and authenticity.

