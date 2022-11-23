Jim Janczy joins NewFed Mortgage as EVP-Chief Production Officer

DANVERS, Mass., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Janczy comes to NewFed Mortgage as an industry-recognized leader with a career that spans over the past 25 years. He will be responsible for Sales and Marketing. Jim started off working in the mortgage industry as a loan officer with Bay Bank in Boston then founded South Coast Financial Group in 1996 as CEO. More recently, Jim worked with Home Point Financial, Wells Fargo, and Envoy Mortgage. He is recognized among his colleagues for his consistent success in startups with building territories, exceptional client service, persistence and long-lasting relationships with his clients that have put their trust in him. Jim has been the recipient of numerous "Top Producer" awards and has earned an impressive loyal following of clients along with a vast network of professional relationships.

Jim was born in New Jersey but grew up and currently resides in Southeastern Massachusetts. He attended Bridgewater State University with a degree in Management.

President and CEO Brian D'Amico commented, "We are extremely excited to have Jim as part of our company growth initiative. Jim brings knowledge and experience to our executive table from many channels in the mortgage industry. We are very fortunate to have him as part of our team."

NewFed Mortgage, locally based in Massachusetts, has specialized in residential retail mortgage lending since 2001. An approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac seller servicer lender licensed in 19 states, NewFed offers a multitude of mortgage programs, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, Various State Housing Programs along with access to various portfolio products including Non-QM products.

To contact Jim he can be reached at jjanczy@newfed.com or 508-965-8055 or at the NewFed Mortgage website www.newfed.com- nmls# 1881



