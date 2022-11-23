PatPat Holiday PJ Party Kicked Off the Holiday Season for Los Angeles Families

Hundreds of local residents and parenting influencers participated in family-friendly activities and previewed PatPat's holiday showroom

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's apparel e-commerce brand, PatPat spread holiday cheer this weekend with a holiday family pajama celebration at The Americana at Brand hosted in partnership with the buy now, pay later service Klarna .

PatPat Holiday PJ Party at The Americana at Brand (PRNewswire)

"The PatPat Holiday PJ Party was a great introduction to Los Angeles consumers and it was thrilling to meet so many holiday pajama lovers in person," said Anthony Tsai, CMO from PatPat. "In the future, PatPat plans to host more offline events that bring families together and celebrate special moments to further engage with consumers ."

During PatPat's first in-person event, consumers enjoyed a face painting station, a bubble party, a photo booth and DIY drawing station, a dance party to celebrate PatPat's #PatPatDoubleTake TikTok challenge and a popcorn and milkshake station. At the DIY drawing station, families had the opportunity to decorate a family photo postcard taken at the photo booth to send warm PatPat greetings to loved ones. Hundreds of local families attended the free event, including parenting influencers The Gerber fam, Fluellen fam and Grace & Daniel fam.

Please find images from the event over the weekend – HERE . For more information about the fast-growing DTC (direct to consumer) brand backed by the world's leading venture capitals such as Sequoia Capital, IDG and GVV, please visit the PatPat website – HERE .

About PatPat

PatPat, a fast-growing DTC brand backed by the world's leading venture capitals such as SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, IDG and GVV, was founded in 2014 by close friends Albert Wang (CEO) and Ken Gao (COO) in Mountain View, CA. PatPat provides an easy and efficient shopping experience featuring thousands of products with styles perfect for the entire family. PatPat works with top product manufacturers to provide great deals on the latest, high-quality baby clothing, family-matching outfits, accessories, home goods, and more. PatPat also partners with many well-known brands through licensing agreements. For more information about PatPat, visit www.patpat.com.

About Klarna

Since 2005 Klarna has been on a mission to revolutionize the retail banking industry. With over 150 million global active users and 2 million transactions per day, Klarna is meeting the changing demands of consumers by saving them time and money while helping them be informed and in control. Over 450,000 global retail partners, including H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, IKEA, Expedia Group, and Nike have integrated Klarna's innovative technology to deliver a seamless shopping experience online and in-store. Klarna has over 6,000 employees and is active in 45 markets. For more information, visit Klarna.com.

