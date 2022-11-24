JinkoSolar to Supply approximately 522 MW of Modules for Phase l of the Santa Luzia Utility PV Project Complex in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE:JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that its principal operating subsidiary, Jinko Solar Co., Ltd. ("Jiangxi Jinko") will supply approximately 522 MW of Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules for Phase l of the Santa Luzia Complex Project (the "Project") in Paraíba State, Brazil.

The Project consists of three Phases with Phase l currently under construction. When fully completed, the total power generated by the Project will be 1.2 GW.

"We are proud to partner with JinkoSolar, a company committed to a sustainable energy future for everyone. Having such a renowned and recognized partner in the market adds value to our Project and increases its reliability", said Joao Batista Meirelles, purchasing and implementation director at Rio Alto Energies Renováveis.

The Project is located in an area of more than 1,700 hectares in the cities of Santa Luzia and São Mamede. Total investment is around BRL 4.1 billion and the Project is estimated to create 750 direct jobs. The first batches of the modules were shipped in November 2022 and the shipment of Phase l is estimated to be completed in May 2023. The COD of the last UFV of phase l is expected to be January 2024.

"We are very proud that the Rio Alto group has chosen our high-performance modules for this important project in Brazil." said Alberto Cuter, General Manager of JinkoSolar for Italy and Latin America. "Brazil is one of the most important countries, strongly committed to the development of renewable energy sources and the Rio Alto Group is one of the main players in this phase of energy transition".

About Rio Alto.

Founded in 2009, Rio Alto is an independent company specializing in renewable energy generation with a focus on photovoltaic solar plants. Their business model is developed through vertical integration of all stages of the project, from conception, project development, implementation, construction and installation, operation and commercialization. They have a 100% integrated platform, multidisciplinary team and vast experience in the energy sector. They develop solar plants with high quality standards, through long-term partnerships with the main companies in the sector. They have a strong ESG policy, focused on the generation of renewable energy projects, they respect the environment, engaging the local community, creating jobs and acting in socio-economic development. Their portfolio totals more than 1.8 GW of solar, including operational and under development assets.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS) is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Greece and other countries and regions.

JinkoSolar has 14 productions facilities globally, 21 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, and Denmark, and global sales teams in China, the United States, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Australia, Korea, India, Turkey, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Hong Kong, as of September 30, 2022.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

