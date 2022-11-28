SSR MINING ANNOUNCES POSITIVE EXPLORATION RESULTS AT MARIGOLD CREATING PATHWAYS FOR MINE PLAN ENHANCEMENT AND EXTENSION

Oxide Intercepts Include 4.2 g/t Au Over 26 Meters and 2.7 g/t Au Over 17 Meters at New Millennium; Updated Technical Report on Track for 2023

DENVER, CO, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from 316 drillholes completed at the Marigold mine in Nevada, USA, for the period from October, 2021 to August, 2022 (Figure 1) at the New Millennium, Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley oxide targets. These results build upon, and are subsequent to, the Marigold 2021 Technical Report Summary. With an existing Mineral Reserve life of 11 years, exploration at Marigold is focused on adding higher-grade oxide ounces to the mine plan to both enhance and extend the current production profile and life of mine free cash flow generation. The continued exploration success at these key exploration targets has the potential to drive Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth that can be incorporated into an updated Technical Report Summary for Marigold, which is expected in 2023 (the "2023 Marigold TRS"). The 2023 Marigold TRS will evaluate the potential to add New Millennium to the life of mine plan. Future studies will evaluate mining and processing opportunities at the Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley satellite targets located four and ten kilometers south of New Millennium, respectively.

The potential development of New Millennium was unlocked by recent brownfield strategic land acquisitions and presents an opportunity to add higher-grade oxide Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources proximal to existing Marigold infrastructure. The New Millennium target area is comprised of six distinct zones which include East Basalt, Battle Cry, Antler, Section 6, Lil' Gun and North Antler. These targets are on the periphery of the Antler-Basalt pits that previously produced approximately one million ounces at a grade of 0.75 g/t. Nearly 45,000 meters of drilling was completed at New Millennium across 146 holes, with numerous intercepts significantly above Marigold's existing Mineral Reserve grade and new mineralization encountered more than five hundred meters south of previously defined Mineral Resources.

New Millennium oxide drilling highlights include (see Figures 2 and 3) (see Table 1):

MRA7621: 25.9 meters at 4.2 g/t Au from 117.3 meters

MRA7623: 16.8 meters at 2.7 g/t Au from 120.4 meters

MRA7629: 22.9 meters at 1.7 g/t Au from 231.6 meters

MRA7520: 21.3 meters at 1.7 g/t Au from 195.1 meters, and 19.8 meters at 1.9 g/t Au from 225.6 meters

Rod Antal, President and CEO of SSR Mining, said, "These results showcase exceptional oxide grades that have potential to drive Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth and complement the existing Marigold production profile. We expect to include some of this higher-grade oxide material in the 2023 Marigold TRS, which we anticipate will demonstrate an optimized and expanded production profile through the incorporation of New Millennium. In addition, with the recent results from both Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley, we believe the future is very bright for Marigold with opportunities to extend the existing 11 year mine life while adding higher grade, lower cost oxide ounces to the near and longer-term mine plan."

Figure 1: Plan view of the Marigold property

Table 1: Significant oxide gold intercepts at New Millennium

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Oxidation State Area MRA7621 117.3 143.3 25.9 4.2 Oxide New Millennium including 123.4 137.2 13.7 6.8 Oxide MRA7623 120.4 137.2 16.8 2.7 Oxide New Millennium including 125.0 129.5 4.6 5.1 Oxide MRA7629 231.6 254.5 22.9 1.7 Oxide New Millennium MRA7520 195.1 216.4 21.3 1.7 Oxide New Millennium including 202.7 205.7 3.0 4.7 Oxide

225.6 245.4 19.8 1.9 Oxide MR7626 198.1 239.3 41.1 0.9 Oxide New Millennium MRA7560 118.9 144.8 25.9 1.4 Oxide New Millennium MRA7628 221.0 245.4 24.4 1.4 Oxide New Millennium MRA7630 222.5 242.3 19.8 1.6 Oxide New Millennium including 231.6 236.2 4.6 3.7 Oxide MRA7755 108.2 129.5 21.3 1.4 Oxide New Millennium MRA7624 120.4 155.4 35.1 0.8 Oxide New Millennium

In addition to drilling at New Millennium, SSR Mining continues to explore for supplemental oxide ore sources across the broader Marigold land package. At Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley, located approximately four kilometers south and ten kilometers southwest of New Millennium, respectively, drilling has delivered exciting high-grade intercepts of predominantly oxide mineralization. Exploration at these targets aims to define oxide material that leverages existing infrastructure at Marigold to provide an avenue for production growth in the future. Work also continues to delineate and define initial sulfide resources at each target that could represent potential longer-term development opportunities for Marigold.

Trenton Canyon oxide drilling highlights include (see Figures 4 and 5) (see Table 2):

MRA7795: 15.2 meters at 11.1 g/t Au from 213.4 meters

MRA7587: 19.8 meters at 5.5 g/t Au from 181.4 meters

MRA7518: 6.1 meters at 2.0 g/t Au from 41.1 meters and 25.9 meters at 1.2 g/t Au from 50.3 meters

Buffalo Valley oxide drilling highlights include (see Figures 6, 7 and 8) (see Table 2):

DDH7705: 18.3 meters at 6.2 g/t Au from 126.5 meters

MRA7730: 42.7 meters at 1.4 g/t Au from 382.5 meters

MRA7598: 6.1 meters at 2.5 g/t Au from 324.6 meters

Additionally, an infill drill hole from the Valmy pit located to the northeast of New Millennium included the following oxide intercepts:

DDH7452: 14.3 meters at 4.7 g/t Au from 209.4 meters and 12.5 meters at 0.8 g/t Au from 246.3 meters

Table 2: Significant oxide gold intercepts at Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Oxidation State Area MRA7795 213.4 228.6 15.2 11.1 Oxide Trenton Canyon including 213.4 222.5 9.1 17.0 Oxide DDH7705 126.5 144.8 18.3 6.2 Oxide Buffalo Valley including 127.3 132.6 5.3 13.9 Oxide including 135.6 138.8 3.2 4.8 Oxide MRA7587 181.4 201.2 19.8 5.5 Oxide Trenton Canyon including 182.9 189.0 6.1 9.8 Oxide including 192.0 198.1 6.1 6.1 Oxide MRA7730 382.5 425.2 42.7 1.4 Oxide Buffalo Valley MRA7585 65.5 68.6 3.0 18.2 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7817 219.5 230.1 10.7 4.1 Oxide Trenton Canyon including 221.0 225.6 4.6 8.3 Oxide MRA7578 103.6 118.9 15.2 2.8 Oxide Trenton Canyon including 108.2 111.3 3.0 4.4 Oxide including 114.3 117.3 3.0 6.3 Oxide MRA7528 73.2 89.9 16.8 2.2 Oxide Trenton Canyon MRA7598 324.6 330.7 6.1 2.5 Oxide Buffalo Valley 336.8 350.5 13.7 0.9 Oxide 353.6 394.7 41.1 0.9 Oxide MRA7375 57.9 65.5 7.6 4.6 Oxide Trenton Canyon

While the exploration focus is to define and expand oxide inventory across the greater Marigold property, SSR Mining is simultaneously exploring for structurally controlled sulfide mineralization potentially amenable to alternative mining & processing methods than those currently utilized at Marigold. Building on results previously announced in December 2021, exploration efforts at Trenton Canyon have focused on the Tempest zone, a series of high-grade structures proximal to the past-producing South and West pits.

Trenton Canyon sulfide drilling highlights include (see Figures 4 and 5) (see Table 3):

DDH7525: 6.1 meters at 25.6 g/t Au from 185.8 meters

MRA7561: 16.8 meters at 2.6 g/t Au from 144.8 meters

MRA7708: 12.2 meters at 3.9 g/t Au from 172.2 meters

As the exploration team furthers its understanding of sulfide mineralization at Marigold, it is applying this knowledge to a robust collection of high-quality and underexplored targets throughout the extensive Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley properties. One example is the Spitfire target, located approximately two kilometers northwest of the Buffalo Valley pit.

Highlight intercepts from the Spitfire target include (see Figure 6) (see Table 3):

MRA7609: 6.1 meters at 20.1 g/t Au from 111.3 meters

DDH7600: 6.9 meters at 2.0 g/t Au from 292.8 meters, including coarse visible gold

Table 3: Significant sulfide gold intercepts at Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Grade

(g/t Au) Oxidation State Area DDH7525 185.8 191.8 6.1 25.6 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 185.8 189.4 3.7 41.4 Sulfide MRA7609 111.3 117.3 6.1 20.1 Sulfide Buffalo Valley MRA7840 362.7 385.6 22.9 4.4 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 362.7 368.8 6.1 9.9 Sulfide MRA7708 172.2 184.4 12.2 3.9 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 176.8 181.4 4.6 6.9 Sulfide MRA7703 259.1 269.7 10.7 3.2 Sulfide Trenton Canyon including 260.6 263.7 3.0 5.5 Sulfide MRA7540 266.7 271.3 4.6 7.4 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MRA7842 204.2 210.3 6.1 5.2 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MRA7598 330.7 336.8 6.1 5.0 Sulfide Buffalo Valley MRA7517 327.7 330.7 3.0 8.7 Sulfide Trenton Canyon MRA7561 144.8 161.5 16.8 2.6 Mixed Trenton Canyon including 150.9 155.4 4.6 3.6 Sulfide

Marigold Exploration Figures

Figure 2. New Millennium plan view highlighting recent and historical drilling as well as Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource pit boundaries

Figure 3. Section showing highlight oxide intercepts and the A – A' section shown in Figure 2.

Figure 4. Trenton Canyon plan view highlighting recent and historical drilling

Figure 5. Section showing highlight oxide and sulfide intercepts at Trenton Canyon and the B – B' section shown in Figure 4.

Figure 6. Buffalo Valley plan view showing recent and historical drilling.

Figure 7. Section showing highlight oxide and sulfide intercepts at Buffalo Valley and the C – C' section shown in Figure 6.

Figure 8. Section showing highlight oxide and sulfide intercepts at Buffalo Valley and the D – D' section shown in Figure 6.

Marigold Exploration Overview

SSR Mining's mineral holdings include a 100% owned approximately 20,000-hectare parcel containing the currently producing Marigold mine as well as the past producing Valmy, Trenton Canyon, North Peak, and Buffalo Valley mines. Activity during the Exploration Period (October 2021 to August, 2022) included 316 drillholes (308 reverse circulation and 8 core drillholes) focused on Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource additions at New Millennium, Trenton Canyon, and Buffalo Valley, as well as infill drilling at the Mackay pit that improved confidence in existing Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources.

New Millennium represents a low cost, high probability development opportunity in the Nevada portfolio and drilling at the target will continue with the ultimate goal to enhance and extend operations at Marigold beyond its current 11 year mine life. The New Millennium target area is comprised of six distinct zones which include East Basalt, Battle Cry, Antler, Section 6, Lil' Gun and North Antler, and was enabled by land acquisitions completed in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

Currently, the Company has four drill rigs on-site at Marigold and is undertaking geotechnical, metallurgical and geophysical studies to better understand the multitude of prospective opportunities across the Marigold property. This includes the recent launch of a UAV magnetics survey across the Trenton Canyon, Buffalo Valley and North Peak targets. North Peak is another past producing oxide pit that is located between Trenton Canyon and Buffalo Valley.

As exploration continues to define opportunities for Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource growth at these targets, the Company is applying a "District Master Plan" approach to future development, permitting and production of these opportunities. This approach, used successfully at Çöpler in the past, ensures Marigold has a well-defined longer-term pipeline of growth projects.

The Company is also continuing a re-assay program of historical drill samples in the New Millennium area with the potential to build on the success of the re-assay program across the greater Marigold property, including re-assaying in 2015-2016 which yielded a 23% increase in estimated tonnage and a 13% increase in gold ounces within the Mackay pits. The goal of this program is to capture low-grade gold assay values not recorded in the historical dataset and integrate the results with the updated resource model. The first phase of this program, which included the re-analysis of drill samples from two drill sections at New Millennium, yielded positive results and was expanded to encompass the entire project area. The second phase of this program, which included approximately 650 samples, is also yielding positive results. The focus of this phase is to add value to ongoing drilling program.

Technical Procedural Information Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Drill samples from the Marigold mine drilling program were sent for processing and analysis to the offices of American Assay Laboratories, Inc. ("AAL") in Sparks, Nevada which is an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory independent from SSR Mining. Fire assay was completed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code FA-PB30-ICP) with an Inductively Coupled Plasma finish after a two acid digestion. Samples with assay results greater than 10 g/t gold were fire assayed on a 30-gram sample (AAL method code Grav Au30) with a gravimetric finish. Buffalo Valley samples greater than one gram are subjected to Screen Fire assays. We employ a rigorous Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") program, which includes real-time assay quality monitoring through the regular insertion of blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material, as well as reviewing laboratory-provided QA/QC data and confirming results at umpire labs.

External review of data and processes relating to Marigold exploration data have been completed by an independent consultant F. C. Edmunds, P. Geo., in November 2022. There were no adverse material results detected and the QA/QC indicates the information collected is acceptable, and the database can be used for further studies.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Marigold mine have been reviewed and approved by Richard J. Yancey, Resource Development Manager at Marigold Mine, a Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration Registered Member, and a qualified person for purposes of Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K and National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

You are encouraged to also review the 2021 Marigold TRS, which is available on SSR Mining's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system (sec.gov) on September 29, 2022.

