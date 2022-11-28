TisBest Philanthropy Celebrates 15th Anniversary as Driver of Over $54 Million in Charitable Giving

Seattle-based nonprofit helps consumers and businesses

#RedefineGifting with meaningful gifts of good

SEATTLE , Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TisBest Philanthropy celebrates 15 years of helping consumers and businesses give "gifts of good" to more than 1.8 million U.S.-registered charities. Over the years, the 501 c3 non-profit organization's online portal – tisbest.org – has directed over $54 million in gifts from individuals and businesses to more than 30,000 mission-driven charities.

Every year trillions of dollars are spent on retail gifts. In 2007, TisBest co-founders Erik Marks and Simeon Cathey wanted to redirect some of that spending by helping others give back to the causes that matter to them most. TisBest Charity Gift Cards work just like traditional gift cards with one exception – instead of buying more stuff, the recipients pay it forward to the charities of their choice. Since the company's inception, customers have given a collective 650,000+ gift cards to their families, friends, and colleagues.

"What started as an idea around a kitchen table has grown into an incredible movement of giving," said co-founder Simeon Cathey. "We are proud to reach this significant milestone in our company's history, considering only 25% of startups make it to this point.* Most importantly, we are proud that TisBest Charity Gift Cards have become a powerful way to make a difference in the lives of so many."

TisBest Charity Gift Card customers choose the value of their gift (starting at a minimum of $10) which can be sent in digital, printable, or bio-plastic gift card form. Their gift recipients seamlessly direct the donation to the charities of their choice. TisBest simplifies charitable giving for the purchaser, the card recipient, and the designated charities.

The cards are easy to order through the TisBest website

Recipients can choose from more than 1.8 million U.S.-registered charities

Cards are customizable and eco-friendly

100% of the card value goes to charities

Cards are tax deductible for the purchaser

As TisBest has grown over the years, people have taken notice and the gift of giving good has spread. In 2020, investor and philanthropist Ray Dalio partnered with TisBest Philanthropy to launch a national movement to #RedefineGifting. The goal was to replace gifts of "stuff" with meaningful gifts that give back.

To kickstart the movement, Dalio gifted free TisBest Charity Gift Cards to the public so they could pay it forward to their favorite charities. Since then, the movement has received generous contributions from The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Gayle King, Arianna Huffington, Jewel, and many others. Over the past two holiday seasons, people have claimed more than $4 million in donated TisBest Charity Gift Cards to the causes they value.

"Doing good feels good," said Cathey. "TisBest Charity Gift Cards help spread the joy of giving by directing funds to charities that the card recipients feel most passionate about, ensuring that every dollar donated is received by the charity to help further their mission."

To learn more about why consumers and businesses have joined the movement to #RedefineGifting or to purchase a TisBest Charity Gift Card, please visit TisBest.org.

* According to The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics only 25% of startups survive for 15 years or longer.

About TisBest Philanthropy

TisBest Philanthropy is a 501 c3 non-profit organization that helps consumers and businesses #RedefineGifting with TisBest Charity Gift Cards. They work just like conventional gift cards with one meaningful exception: recipients experience the power and joy of charitable giving by paying it forward to the charities of their choice. TisBest Charity Gift Cards are customizable and can be given to family members, friends, colleagues, and clients as digital, printable, or bio-plastic cards. Businesses have the additional option to embed codes in their own content. Since its founding in 2007, TisBest has helped hundreds of thousands of people make the world a better place through gifting, resulting in over $54 million in donations to charity. For more information, visit tisbest.org

