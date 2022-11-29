Cambridge Cognition and Luca Healthcare Announce a Strategic Partnership and an Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize Cambridge Cognition's Suite of Cognitive Assessment Tools and Brain Health Products for the China Market

SHANGHAI, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Cognition, a leading technology company, which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, and Luca Healthcare, China's category leader in developing and commercializing clinically validated digital health solutions, today announces a strategic partnership and a 10-year exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize Cambridge Cognition's suite of cognitive assessment tools in the China market.

Generally considered the gold standard in cognitive assessment tools, Cambridge Cognition's technologies have been used in over 2,500 studies, in more than 100 countries and 50 languages to assess over 1 million patients. The company remains at the forefront of research in the field, investing millions of pounds each year in cutting-edge new developments.

"We are delighted to enter this partnership with Luca Healthcare to deploy Cambridge Cognition's products in China. For over 30 years, our technology has been at the forefront of scientific discovery, delivering value to research institutions, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies worldwide", said Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Cognition, "and we plan to work closely with Luca Healthcare to make these solutions available in clinical trials and for patients across China."

A key component of this partnership brings the CANTAB™ suite of tools to the China commercial market. Originally developed at the University of Cambridge, CANTAB™ includes highly sensitive, precise, and objective measures of cognitive function. CANTAB™ tests have demonstrated sensitivity to detecting changes in performance across a wide range of cognitive functions, including working memory, learning, executive function, visual, verbal, and episodic memory. The assessments themselves are language-independent and the instructions are already available in Chinese.

Cognitive assessments are invaluable tools for understanding the role of specific brain functions across a range of disorders and diseases, giving insight into underlying causes, identifying ways to detect the earliest symptoms, and evaluating the effects of interventions designed to improve brain health.

Luca plans to make these tools available to the China market through the LucaPlex® platform that serves their pharmaceutical and commercial partners in China. Cambridge Cognition's assessments are hosted in a secure cloud-based server in China and can be run seamlessly within the LucaPlex® using APIs.

"China has over 265 million people aged 60 years and above, of which 40 million people have mild cognitive impairment with 15 million people having a form of dementia. With neurodegenerative diseases, early diagnosis is the key to managing disease progression. We will leverage Cambridge Cognition's research, scientific know-how, and digital technology to make available advanced cognitive assessment tools for the clinical trials market and the healthcare market in China," said Echo Chen, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Luca Healthcare. "We are absolutely thrilled to be working with a great team and the most validated cognition assessment tool in the world. Luca's mission is to make healthcare more affordable and more accessible; this partnership certainly gives us an opportunity to do that for those impacted by neurodegenerative disorders in China."

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition is a technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The Company's software products assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify patients early and improve global efficiency in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

About Luca Healthcare

Luca Healthcare's mission is to provide affordable, accessible, and clinically validated software-based screening, tracking, management, and treatment solutions to a wider patient population in China through digital innovation and global partnerships. The company develops and in-licenses clinically validated digital assessment tools using novel digital biomarkers to measure and to intervene diseases and conditions in respiratory, neurodegenerative, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology therapeutic areas.

