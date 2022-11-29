Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance Welcomes Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center

Caris expands its network of leading cancer institutions committed to utilizing broad molecular data to advance patient care and outcomes

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. POA members work together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative precision medicine focused research that improve the clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

We are thrilled to welcome one of the nation's premier cancer centers to the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the nation's premier cancer centers to the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance," said George W. Sledge, Jr., M.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Caris Life Sciences. "This will bring together the power of Caris Life Science's cutting-edge molecular diagnostics abilities with Cleveland Clinic's exceptional level of patient care and stellar cancer research under the umbrella of a national organization dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients."

The POA is comprised of 74 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and advance research in cancer precision medicine. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 275,000 patients covering over 1 million data points per patient.

"We're pleased to welcome Cleveland Clinic Cancer Center into the growing Caris Precision Oncology Alliance network," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "The innovative research studies and translational work conducted by investigators at Cleveland Clinic will add to ongoing precision oncology research within the POA, leading to improved patient outcomes."

Cleveland Clinic is ranked #6 for cancer care by U.S. News & World Report. Its Cancer Center's more than 700 physicians, researchers, nurses and technicians provide access to a wide range of clinical trials as well as support programs to help patients navigate the challenges associated with a cancer diagnosis. Cleveland Clinic clinicians can connect patients with individualized cancer treatments in hopes of improving clinical outcomes and quality of life.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading molecular science and technology company actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve patient outcomes. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale clinico-genomic database and cognitive computing needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This information provides an unmatched resource and the ideal path forward to conduct the basic, fundamental research to accelerate discovery for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development to improve the human condition.

With a primary focus on cancer, Caris' suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers better detect, diagnose and treat patients. Caris' latest advancement is a blood-based, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay that combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring – making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Denver, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

