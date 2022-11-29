CMP ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Compass Minerals International, Inc. Shareholders

CMP ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 20, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Compass Minerals International, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Compass Minerals common stock between October 31, 2017 and November 18, 2018, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2022

No obligation or cost to you.

Learn more about your recoverable losses in CMP:

https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/compass-minerals-class-action-submission-form?id=34072&from=4

Compass Minerals International, Inc. NEWS - CMP NEWS

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Compass Minerals International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) costs at the Company's salt mine in Goderich, Ontario were increasing rather than decreasing; 2) defendants had misrepresented the amount of salt the Company was able to produce at Goderich using the new continuous mining and continuous haulage equipment; and 3) the known and ongoing production shortfalls the Company was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Compass Minerals you have until December 20, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Compass Minerals securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the CMP lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/compass-minerals-class-action-submission-form?id=34072&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

535 Fifth Avenue

4th Floor

New York City, NY 10017

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Klein Law Firm