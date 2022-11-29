InventHelp Inventor Develops Car Charge (TOT 640)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to come up with a new way to regenerate an electric vehicle other than charging batteries" said inventor from Odessa, NY "E V E R S would increase the number of miles an electric vehicle can travel between charges by serving as an auxiliary charging source for the on-board battery bank."

This innovative invention would allow the vehicle to utilize power generated by an alternator while traveling, instead of relying completely upon charges from a household electrical source or a public charging station. Increasing available battery power would enable longer trips to be enjoyed without fear of the battery discharging and possibly becoming stranded. This product is intended to double the mileage of an electric car before standard charging is required.

The original design was submitted to the Reginal sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TOT-640, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

