MODINE COATINGS PARTNERS WITH TARGET SALES TO INCREASE ACCESS TO AFTERMARKET OFFERINGS IN FLORIDA AND THE CARIBBEAN

MODINE COATINGS PARTNERS WITH TARGET SALES TO INCREASE ACCESS TO AFTERMARKET OFFERINGS IN FLORIDA AND THE CARIBBEAN

Leading HVAC protective coatings provider signs a manufacturer rep agreement expanding availability of the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line and the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services.

RACINE, Wis., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine Coatings, a division of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE: MOD) and a leader in corrosion-resistant coatings technology for the HVAC industry, is partnering with Target Sales to expand access to the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line and the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services.

Modine Coatings is partnering with Target Sales to expand access to the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line and the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services from Florida to the Caribbean. (PRNewswire)

As part of the partnership, Target Sales, a RectorSeal manufacturing representative, will market Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services and the complete line of GulfCoat® Contractor Series products from Florida to the Caribbean. The partnership will bring a dedicated focus to Modine Coating products and services for HVACR contractors to help maximize solutions in their respective markets.

"Addressing and solving the needs of our customers has always been a number one priority at Modine," said Daniel Fisher, Sales Director for Modine Coatings Aftermarket. "By partnering with Target Sales, we can expand our product reach and depth across Florida and the Caribbean. These areas contain high levels of corrosive agents, and the availability of proper coil and surface coatings will help extend the life of HVAC units and refrigeration equipment."

Modine Coatings specializes in providing coating products that are uniquely formulated. With a focus on providing HVAC contractors with products that offer superior protection and application flexibility, Modine offers solutions ranging from the Insitu® Spray Applied Coating Services to the GulfCoat® Contractor Series product line.

Target Sales is a manufacturing representative company that has extensive HVACR experience. Target Sales has an experienced sales team that provides hands-on training, product expertise and industry knowledge for customers across Florida and the Caribbean.

For more information about Modine Coatings products, please visit https://www.modinecoatings.com/.

For more information about Target Sales, please visit https://www.targetsales.com/.

About Modine Manufacturing

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions and enabling cleaner running vehicles and environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit www.modine.com.

About Target Sales

Target Sales is a manufacturer representative agency providing professional sales and marketing for quality manufacturers to HVAC/R wholesalers and exporters in Florida, the Caribbean. Target Sales can set up training at your location to educate customers or coworkers on the vast spread of HVACR products. Founded in 1984, Target Sales prides itself on a knowledgeable sales staff willing and able to train and educate their clientele.

Media Contact:

Heather Ripley

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modine Manufacturing Company