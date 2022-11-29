NGO Asking People to 'Give a Goat' This Christmas

Convoy of Hope's 2022 Gift Catalog creates unique opportunities for people who want to empower women, feed hungry kids.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoy of Hope's recently-released 2022 Gift Catalog gives people an opportunity to make a lasting impact in the lives of others this Christmas. As a Forbes "Top-50" nonprofit organization, Convoy hopes the unique catalog will inspire charitable givers to help meet the needs of women, children and entire communities around the world.

Gift sections benefit Children's Feeding, Agriculture and Disaster Relief. The catalog also features an entire section devoted to helping women and girls, including menstrual health kits ($10), sewing machines ($150), restaurant equipment ($300), small business training ($1,000) and other items.

With items ranging from $5 to $12,000, the Gift Catalog offers a range of opportunities for people to give back in a way that's meaningful to them. Below is a sampling of just some of the items available for gift-giving through Convoy of Hope this year.

Agriculture

$20 – Seed packets

$40 – Ten chickens

$100 – Farming and gardening tools

$125 – One goat

$5,000 – One greenhouse

Children's Feeding

$5 – Deworming medication and vitamins for a child

$10 – Nutritious meals for a child for one month

$600 – One stove for a school

$5,000 – School lavatory

$12,000 – Community well

Women's Empowerment

$10 – Menstrual health kit

$25 – Girls' Empowerment training for one school-aged girl

$150 – Sewing machine

$300 – Restaurant equipment

$300 – Startup capital for one woman

$1,000 – Economic Empowerment training for one woman

Disaster Relief

$50 – Solar lantern and phone charger

$100 – Food and water for four families

$8,900 – One container of critical relief supplies

For more information on Convoy of Hope's 2022 Gift Catalog, visit convoy.org/catalog .

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a faith-based organization with a driving passion to feed the world. With a long history as an early responder in times of natural disasters, Convoy of Hope has been a Four Star Charity as recognized by Charity Navigator every year since 2002. Convoy of Hope has served more than 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. For more information, please visit convoyofhope.org .

