Pool Players Get Sneak Peek At New Predator Pool Tables

, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pool players have been eagerly awaiting the release of Predator's "Apex" pool table, which was recently named the Official Pool Table of the CSI Predator US Pro Billiard Series. The wait is finally over; Predator's new "Apex" pool table has arrived in the USA.

Predator's "Apex" pool table furthers the company's reputation of using cutting-edge technology in order to elevate the game of pool. One such example of Predator's innovation is their 28 point multi-touch slate system, designed to ensure "the most-accurate ball travel ever" on a pool table.

The "Apex" is the the first ever Predator pool table , featuring a high-durability carbon - steel fram e, Pro-Speed cushions for a consistent bounce, plus perfectly-flush pockets with targets to facilitate accurate sighting.

Predator's pool table is constructed using an Italian laminate , with a matte-black, fingerprint-resistant finish. The Predator "Apex" also has optional light-up legs, which can illuminate the pool table's underside in any of 6-million unique colors.

The incredible, new Predator " Apex " pool table is available now, in both 9 foot and 7 foot size options.

View original content:

SOURCE Billiards Direct