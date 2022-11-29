Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management Launches New Book, Diversity In Clinical Trials Best Practices and Perspectives for Industry and Clinical Research Sites

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management (TOTAL), a global full-service Diversity Organization, has announced the launch of its new book, Diversity In Clinical Trials Best Practices and Perspectives for Industry and Clinical Research Sites. The text represents a compilation of evidence-based research and original articles by a variety of experts in the field of diversity in clinical trials.

(PRNewsfoto/Total Diversity) (PRNewswire)

The official launch took place at the Society of Clinical Research Sites (SCRS) Global Site Solutions Summit in Hollywood, Florida on October 8, 2022 with a personal signing session by the book's co-authors Diana Foster, PhD, CEO and Chief Diversity Officer of TOTAL, and Vice Admiral Jerome Adams, MD, MPH, Chairman of the Board for TOTAL and Former 20th U.S. Surgeon General.

"We shouldn't just look at new regulatory requirements as a box to be checked, but as an opportunity to improve outreach to, trust from, and health for marginalized and underserved populations. We hope this new book provides impetus to continue to marshal attention and action towards this critically important area", Dr. Adams states.

In alignment with TOTAL's mission of increasing and sustaining diversity in clinical trials and making a difference in quality of life for all individuals, this book is now internationally available on the Amazon Kindle Store in both eBook and paperback versions.

About TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management

TOTAL Diversity Clinical Trial Management is a full-service CRO and Diversity Organization who has developed an operational, evidence-based delivery model to provide high quality, flexible, cost-effective patient engagement and diversity services to our Sponsor Companies. Service offerings directed at diversity include consulting, feasibility assessment for sites, training programs, patient recruitment and retention services and more. Our growing network of sites includes experienced diversity-oriented researchers as well as those who have access to diverse populations. www.totaldiversity.com

Amanda Rangel, MS

Senior Vice President, Business Development

Total Diversity Clinical Trial Management

arangel@totalcro.com

+1-602-703-5288

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Total Diversity