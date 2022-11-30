Johnson Controls Proudly Recognizes 10th Year Supporting the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program

The Johnson Controls Foundation has supported the Annual Disaster Giving Program since 2012 as part of its efforts to support local communities

The Johnson Controls Foundation's $500,000 donation helps support Red Cross readiness and strengthens response efforts to large disasters

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, announced today the Johnson Controls Foundation's $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving Program (ADGP) to support future disaster responses across the U.S.

Since 2012, the Johnson Controls Foundation's support of the Red Cross ADGP has helped the Red Cross pre-emptively prepare to meet the rapid needs of those impacted by disasters. Annual ADGP donations help to improve the organization's strong infrastructure and support its efforts to acquire trained volunteers, innovative technologies and critical resources required to provide relief and support in times of crisis.

"The Johnson Controls Foundation is proud to celebrate our tenth year as a member of the American Red Cross Annual Disaster Giving program," said Katie McGinty, president, Johnson Controls Foundation, and vice president and chief sustainability and external relations officer. "Protecting the communities where Johnson Controls employees and our customers live, work, learn and play is of the utmost importance – and thanks to the Red Cross, these communities have the support they need when disaster strikes."

Every year, the Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters large and small across the U.S., providing comfort and hope to people during times of uncertainty and distress. Donations to the ADGP are more important than ever before to power Red Cross readiness and strengthen response efforts with large disasters like hurricanes, floods and wildfires increasing in frequency and intensity.

"Partners like the Johnson Controls Foundation are truly extraordinary because they understand the importance of having vital resources in place before a disaster strikes," said Anne McKeough, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. "We are extremely grateful for these forward-thinking donors who ensure we stand ready to help people in their darkest hours, whenever and wherever we're needed most."

To learn more about Johnson Controls' philanthropic efforts, visit: https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/corporate-sustainability/community/philanthropy.

To learn more about the American Red Cross, visit: https://www.redcross.org/about-us.html.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

