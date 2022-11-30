Luxury Hotel Conference to Expand Network and Grow Business

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Join us at the International Luxury Hotel Association 's two day INSPIRE22 conference at the Arizona Biltmore hotel in Phoenix, on December 14-15. The event is back for its 11th event with a powerful line-up of speakers on trends and innovations influencing the luxury hotel industry, as well as networking and opportunities to grow your business.

Rachael Rothman, Head of Hotels Research & Data Analysis, CBRE will moderate a panel discussion on Predicting and Planning for a Recession, exploring what would happen to luxury travel if there were to be a recession and how to play offense or defense. Panelists include Zach Demuth, Head of Americas Hotels Research, JLL , David Tessier, Founder & CEO, Hospitality Gaming Advisors , and Jonathan Falik, CEO, JF Capital Advisors .

David Goldstone, Senior Vice President & Chief Customer Advocate, World Cinema , will moderate a panel on Attracting the Luxury Traveler, with speakers Benoit Racle, Vice President Brand Management, W Hotels , Ron Paul, President, World Hotels , Kenan Simmons, Senior Vice President - Americas, Small Luxury Hotels of the World and Kris Singleton, Senior Vice President, Dish Business .

Why attend Inspire 2022?

It is a great opportunity to network - Daily Inspire Hubs will offer you the opportunity to network and discuss topics at round tables with industry leaders. Learn about new trends and innovations from influencers of luxury travel - true leaders and influencers in hospitality will share their knowledge and expertise. Discover new products and services in the hospitality industry - some of the most innovative brands in the hospitality industry will be exhibiting at this year's event. Make sure you swing by their stands and chat with them about the exciting products and services they offer that can help your business thrive in the future.

About the International Luxury Hotel Association

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

The International Luxury Hotel Association is the luxury hospitality's preeminent association promoting, unifying and advancing the industry through insight, opinion and research.

ILHA reaches an audience of more than 500,000 hotel professionals in 90+ countries and produces LUXURY HOTELIERS Magazine, ILHA SmartBrief and the INSPIRE SUMMITS in Europe and North America.

