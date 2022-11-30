PatientPoint Launches the PatientPoint Foundation to Drive Health Empowerment for All

Leveraging scalable technology and relevant health education, Foundation aims to increase health engagement and healthy behaviors in communities most impacted by health disparities

CINCINNATI, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® today announced the launch of the PatientPoint Foundation, an innovative 501(c)(3) public charity with the goal of driving health empowerment for all through the intersection of relevant health education, cutting-edge technology and human relationships. The Foundation—catalyzed and inspired by PatientPoint's mantra and 35-year legacy of making every doctor-patient engagement better®—seeks to reach people in high-priority communities most impacted by health disparities and change the dynamics to ultimately make EVERY community health engagement better.

Leveraging scalable technology and relevant health education, Foundation aims to increase health engagement and healthy behaviors in communities most impacted by health disparities. (PRNewswire)

"The PatientPoint Foundation represents a bold new approach to achieving health equity." - Mike Collette

The PatientPoint Foundation will leverage a community-based strategy to address preventable disease and suffering for those challenged by strong negative social determinants of health. Cardiovascular disease, diabetes and mental health will receive special focus. To accomplish its goal, the Foundation will bring relevant health education and interactive technology into non-traditional community settings as well as traditional clinical settings designed to further empower people to build health literacy and healthy behaviors.

"The PatientPoint Foundation represents a bold new approach to achieving health equity by bringing industry-leading health education and technology into communities that need it at meaningful scale," said Board Chair Mike Collette. "In doing so, the Foundation leans into the vision of PatientPoint to make the every in 'making every doctor-patient engagement better' true for all people," said Collette, also Founder and CEO of PatientPoint.

The Foundation's unique and integrated approach will provide a new model to empower people and impact lives by:

Leveraging the voice of the community

Breaking down barriers as they relate to health

Connecting high-priority communities to proven technology and health education

Empowering people to increase health engagement and healthy behaviors

Utilizing best-in-class data analytics and outcome analyses

Foundation programming will begin in lead communities in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, with the long-term goal of national expansion.

"Through a powerful combination of proximity, relationship, trust and highly scalable technology, our innovative model confronts health disparities at their root cause at the community level," said PatientPoint Foundation CEO Denyse Ferguson. "Partnering with trusted community members to enhance the health journeys of all people—coupled with a rigorous approach to analyzing effectiveness and outcomes—will allow us to deliver unprecedented results."

The PatientPoint Foundation's fund development strategy will include corporate giving, sponsorships and grants as well as individual and private donations. The Foundation's Board of Directors includes executives from Fortune 500 companies such as Cintas and Procter & Gamble.

"The PatientPoint Foundation approach to achieving health equity is a paradigm shift and serves as a call to action for funders and corporations to support innovative, outcomes-based approaches," says PatientPoint Foundation Board Member and Procter & Gamble Global Beauty Care Chief Information Officer Damon Frost. "As a CIO, I'm energized about the promise of leveraging technology and digital to reach people in high-need communities to galvanize movement and better health for all."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is the patient engagement platform for every point of care. Our innovative, tech-enabled solutions create more effective doctor-patient interactions and deliver high value for patients, providers and healthcare sponsors. Through our nearly 140k unique healthcare provider relationships, PatientPoint's solutions impact roughly 750 million patient visits each year, further advancing our mission of making every doctor-patient engagement better®. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

About the PatientPoint Foundation

The PatientPoint Foundation is a national 501(c)3 public charity that is changing the game in how we approach health disparities. We are taking the basic principles of community work—proximity, relationship building and trust—and marrying them with a cutting-edge health empowerment platform and best-in-class data analytics to address the gaps and inequities that are having a negative impact on communities across the country. Our purpose is to be a catalyst to Health Empowerment for All. Learn more at patientpointfdn.org.

(PRNewsfoto/PatientPoint) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PatientPoint