Sharecare wins 20 Digital Health Awards in fall 2022 competition

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has won Fall 2022 Digital Health Awards across 20 categories – the most the company has received in a single competition to date. Now in its 24th year, the Health Information Resource Center's semiannual Digital Health Awards honors the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.

"Our winning entries represent the best of what Sharecare is at our core: a highly passionate and talented team of best-in-class experts committed to helping people engage with, understand, and manage all the moving parts of their individual health journeys," said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare. "We are proud of what our team has accomplished as part of our mission to 'share care' with millions of members each and every day, and it's an honor to receive the industry validation these awards represent."

From Sharecare's social channels and efforts to advance health equity to its immersive virtual reality capabilities and digital therapeutics, the Digital Health Awards honored not only the depth, breadth, and quality of Sharecare's proprietary health and well-being platform but also the content, programs, and tools available within it. Sharecare received the following Awards during the fall 2022 competition:

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

