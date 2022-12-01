CVS Health Opens MinuteClinic Locations in Delaware

Northern DE residents now have access to high-quality, affordable and convenient care at MinuteClinic

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) today announced it has opened its first MinuteClinic locations in northern Delaware. MinuteClinic, the medical clinics inside select CVS Pharmacy stores, provides high-quality, affordable and convenient care for a wide variety of acute and chronic conditions for patients ages 18 months and older.

MinuteClinic is the first retail health care provider to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the national evaluation and certifying agency for more than 22,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Since 2006, MinuteClinic has continued to maintain its accreditation, earning The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and demonstrating its high patient standards with each new survey.

Clinics are open seven days a week with expanded night and weekend hours. Patients can make an appointment by walking into a MinuteClinic or at MinuteClinic.com where convenient Virtual Care™ visits are also available to make it easier for people to access care wherever they are located.

The new clinics can be found inside CVS HealthHUB ™ locations – an enhanced store format with expanded wellness support and health products and chronic care solutions – at CVS Pharmacy stores in:

Bear: 1545 Pulaski Highway

Wilmington : 4020 Concord Pike

MinuteClinic locations in Delaware are staffed by nurse practitioners who specialize in family health care and can diagnose, treat and write prescriptions for common illnesses; treat wounds, abrasions and sprains; and administer common immunizations, including the seasonal flu vaccination.

Prevention and wellness services offered at MinuteClinic include a host of vaccinations (flu, COVID-19, shingles and others), dermatology, and women's health services, as well as screening and monitoring for chronic conditions like arthritis, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and tuberculosis (TB) testing. Contraceptive care, STI treatment and smoking cessation are also among the 125 primary care enabled health services offered.

Delaware patients can also request on-demand MinuteClinic Virtual Care appointments from the comfort of their own home for general medical services, which includes routine care and illnesses, as well as wellness screenings. Patients connect virtually with a board-certified health care provider using video conferencing on their computer, tablet or smartphone.

Most major health insurance is accepted at MinuteClinic. For patients paying cash or credit, treatment prices are posted at each clinic and online at www.minuteclinic.com .

"With only 16.4% of the primary care physicians needed currently available in Delaware, we are focused on expanding our presence to help increase access to high-quality, affordable health care for people in the communities where they live and work," said Creagh Milford, DO, MPH, FACOI, Senior Vice President of Retail Health at CVS Health. "We look forward to MinuteClinic being a convenient resource for northern Delaware area residents to access every day for both wellness and chronic care needs."

Residents can walk in to schedule an appointment at the kiosks inside any MinuteClinic location, schedule online or through the CVS Pharmacy app. For more information about the 125+ services available at MinuteClinic, visit MinuteClinic.com/services .

