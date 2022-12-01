Earthfirst® Films Announces Leadership Changes

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earthfirst® Films announces organizational changes for continued technology leadership in sustainable packaging solutions.

CEO George Thomas announced his retirement timed to calendar year end.



Current President and Chief Financial Officer Michael DuFrayne assumes Mr. Thomas' CEO responsibilities, along with retaining the Presidency.



Harvi Basko, Vice President Finance and Information Technology is promoted to Chief Financial Officer and will lead global Finance, IT and Human Resources.



Tim Austin , Vice President, Sales – The Americas joined the organization November 7 reporting to Guenther Winnerl , Chief Commercial Officer. Tim will lead the Commercial Sales Team in the Americas.

DuFrayne communicates, "George successfully transitioned the organization from a film distribution company to a global leader in biopolymer film production within his 10 year tenure. His leadership is imbedded in this company, our people and our collective passion for packaging sustainability. We sincerely thank George for his immense contribution and wish him every happiness in his retirement. We continue our focus on global growth in meeting the demand for sustainable solutions. The team we've assembled is well positioned for accelerating our pace and for executing on our strategic initiatives. We are excited in continuing our journey. I want to congratulate Harvi on his promotion and welcome Tim to the organization."

Earthfirst® Films are DIN CERTCO certified for Industrial Compostability and TUV Austria Certified for Home Compostability. All Earthfirst Films are FDA compliant for food contact.

Earthfirst® Biopolymer Films is a global manufacturer of bio polymer EarthFirst® compostable packaging films within food, beverage, quick-serve restaurants and other consumers packaged goods (CPG) and industrial market segments. Offices in Columbus, Ohio (PSI) and Ghent, Belgium (Sidaplax V.O.F.) serve 50 countries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Sidaplax V.O.F. is a subsidiary of PSI. For more information, contact hello@earthfirstfilms.com

