INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in The Gap, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Gap, Inc. ("Gap" or "the Company") (NYSE: GPS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Gap and its Old Navy brand are the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on May 20, 2022, titled, "Old Navy Made Clothing Sizes for Everyone. It Backfired. The clothing brand's push for inclusivity left it with a shortage of middle sizes. 'It's super-frustrating.'" The Journal reported that "Old Navy set out to make clothes shopping more inclusive for women of all body types. It ended up with too many extra-small and extra-large items and too few of the rest, a mismatch that frustrated customers and contributed to falling sales and a management shake-up." The article added that "Gap warned that sales for the spring quarter would fall short of expectations in part due to troubles at Old Navy," and that "the extended sizes were the culprit, according to current and former employees." Finally, the Journal states that "Old Navy's stumbles don't bode well for Gap Inc. In 2021, Old Navy accounted for 54% of the company's sales and roughly 80% of profits." Based on this news, shares of Gap fell by 5% on May 23, 2022.

