Marlette Holdings Acquires Flexible Rent Platform Till, Expanding the Best Egg Suite of Financial Products

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company that operates the Best Egg platform, today announced the acquisition of Till, Inc., a leading flexible rent platform. Till will be rebranded as Best Egg and incorporated into the Best Egg financial platform, providing customers with a unique payment flexibility tool to further increase their financial confidence.

Till's flexible rent platform allows renters to personalize their rental payments, breaking each month's payment into smaller, more affordable amounts that are paid throughout the month. Flexible rent transforms the entire renter experience with personalized payment schedules that empower renters to take control of when rent is paid to better align with their cash flow.

"Inflation in the U.S. is at a 40-year high, causing many Americans to make difficult decisions regarding their finances," said Jeffrey Meiler, Founder and CEO of Marlette Holdings. "The acquisition of Till is coming at the right time – it is absolutely the right product to offer customers greater payment flexibility and ultimately make the significant expense of rent more manageable."

"Best Egg provides simple solutions to help people with limited savings confidently navigate their everyday financial life," said Meiler. "There are an estimated 48 million residential rental units in the U.S., and for many tenants, rent is their largest monthly expense. Being able to offer our customers this unique, personalized, and flexible approach toward their rental payments is just the start. The team at Till has deep experience in the rental real estate market, and we look forward to this new leadership team developing more innovative product offerings for the Best Egg portfolio."

"When we founded Till in 2018, we knew there was a gap in the marketplace for this type of personalized, flexible payment support to renters," said David Sullivan, Co-Founder and CEO of Till. "Flexible Rent empowers renters to take control of one of their largest, recurring expenses and avoid costly late fees while empowering them with a personalized experience. We are thrilled to leverage Best Egg's scale, best-in-class technology, and funding capabilities to make flexible rent ubiquitous in the industry. Alongside Best Egg and our amazing partners, we will help millions of renters pay rent successfully every month."

"The Till acquisition is an example of how we can leverage our strong financial position and capital markets expertise to scale innovative products," said Andrew Deringer, Chief Capital Officer at Best Egg. "We will continue to look for strategic opportunities that create value for our customers as well as our shareholders."

About Marlette Holdings, Inc.

Marlette Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries develop and operate Best Egg, a financial confidence leader that provides lending products and resources focused on helping people feel more confident as they manage their everyday finances. Since March 2014, Best Egg has delivered $22 billion in consumer personal loans with strong credit performance, welcomed almost 592,000 members to the recently launched Best Egg Financial Health platform, and empowered over 172,000 cardmembers who carry the new Best Egg Credit Card in their wallet. For more information, visit bestegg.com.

