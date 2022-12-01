Nearly 20% of Disney Goers Rack Up Debt, 71% Have No Regrets

LendingTree finds that even as the cost of admission into a Disney park rises, consumers do not regret spending a small fortune to visit the place "Where Dreams Come True"

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree® , the nation's leading online financial services marketplace, released its survey exploring how a Disney vacation impacts finances. The survey found that 18% of Disney goers have gone into debt due to a trip to Disney. While the Disney magic might hurt some wallets, 71% of Disney attendees who went into debt don't regret it. Additionally, the survey found that parents with children under 18 are most likely to incur Disney debt, with 30% saying a trip to Disney resulted in debt.

Key findings

1 in 5 (18%) Disney goers have gone into debt due to a trip to Disney.

Most Disney goers who went into debt have no regrets, with 71% saying they don't regret incurring debt to experience the Disney magic.

Parents with children under 18 are most likely to incur Disney debt , with 30% saying a trip to Disney resulted in debt.

Those who went into debt say in-park food and beverage (56%) and admission costs (48%) were significantly more expensive than they originally thought or budgeted for.

Though tickets prices are soon to rise, currently, September is the cheapest month for admission tickets, costing an average of $126.50 . December ticket prices are the most expensive at $149.03 , on average.

LendingTree's Chief Credit Analyst, Matt Schulz, had this to add:

"It's no secret that a trip to a Disney park is expensive, but it is a price that many Americans are willing to take on some debt to pay. That speaks to the power of Disney and is also further proof of just how highly many of us value experiences and the memories that can come with them. Taking on debt for such things can be OK, as long as it is done in moderation. However, doing it too often or to too big a degree can be a recipe for trouble."

Methodology

LendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,548 U.S. consumers ages 18 to 76 from Oct. 5-6, 2022. The survey was administered using a nonprobability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control.

We defined generations as the following ages in 2022:

Generation Z: 18 to 25

Millennial: 26 to 41

Generation X: 42 to 56

Baby boomer: 57 to 76

To calculate ticket costs, LendingTree analyzed the cost of one-day, one-park Disney World tickets between November 2022 and October 2023. Prices were analyzed on the Disney World website on Oct. 13, 2022.

