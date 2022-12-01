Suvrat Joshi Joins Veriff as Senior Vice President of Product

Former Dropbox and Yahoo product leader joins Veriff's executive team to develop the company's next generation of product offerings

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , a global identity verification provider, today announced that Suvrat Joshi has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Product. As a part of Veriff's senior leadership team, Joshi will be responsible for leading the company's product strategy and spearheading Veriff's next generation of product offerings to continue to support the evolving needs of Veriff's existing and new global customers.

Suvrat Joshi (Senior Vice President of Product at Veriff) (PRNewswire)

Joshi brings more than 20 years of product leadership experience to his new role at Veriff from his previous positions at Amazon, Dropbox, Facebook (Meta), Microsoft and Yahoo. In his most recent role, he worked as a Chief Product Officer at FarEye, where he was responsible for accelerating the company's global product expansion.

"Having experience working with both large, established companies as well as scale-ups, Suvrat will play a vital role in Veriff's future product offerings as our customer demands continue to change and we are expanding into new industries," said Janer Gorohhov, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Veriff. "The demand for identity verification (IDV) is developing at a rapid pace, and we're honored to have Suvrat and his proven expertise at the helm of Veriff's product engine as we continue to navigate and expand within the market."

"The coupling of digital and physical worlds through the identity lens has the potential to transform existing and emerging industries, and Veriff is at the very center of this intersection," said Joshi. "It's an exciting time to be joining Veriff, and after already witnessing some of the great value the company brings to multiple industries, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help the company continue to make an impact and shape the identity verification space."

Joshi holds a Bachelor in Engineering from Pune University, Masters in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) and a MBA Degree from UC Berkeley.

About Veriff

Veriff is the industry leader in online identity verification, helping businesses achieve greater levels of trust and making the internet a better place for everyone. Our intelligent decision engine analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables linked to government IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across the fintech, crypto, and mobility sectors. Veriff's investors include Tiger Capital and Alkeon. Veriff's latest $100 million investment round brings its total funding to $200 million and its valuation to $1.5 billion. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia, and 600 people from 60 different nationalities, every day we're dedicated to helping businesses and individuals build a more secure world. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com

(PRNewsfoto/Veriff) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veriff