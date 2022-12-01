Two New Employers Join Dario Through Benefits Brokerage Partner

The new accounts originated through an existing relationship with a benefits brokerage and provide further validation of Dario's partnership Strategy.

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) (the "Company"), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today that two employers selected Dario as part of an offering from a leading benefits brokerage partner that Dario had previously announced (the "Partner"). The employers will deploy Dario's solutions to help improve the cardiometabolic and musculoskeletal health of employees beginning in the first quarter of 2023.

The Partner had previously selected Dario as the sole polychronic condition management solution within a bundle of preferred benefit solutions which the Partner has been promoting to its self-insured employer clients for the 2023 benefits cycle. Dario was chosen for its proven ability to deliver meaningful engagement and improved clinical results at a lower cost, supporting the Partner's ability to deliver a best-in-class set of solutions to small employers.

"Our partnerships are a core pillar of our growth strategy and we are starting to see momentum building through those channels as the relationships mature. The two new employer contracts add to our fast-growing segment of accounts utilizing Dario's multi-chronic solution, and we are excited to realize more of these channel opportunities in the future," said Rick Anderson, President of Dario.

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading digital therapeutics (DTx) company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health through a user-centric multi-chronic condition platform. Our platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

Our user-centric platform offers people continuous and customized care for health, disrupting the traditional episodic approach to healthcare. This approach empowers people to holistically adapt their lifestyles for sustainable behavior change, driving exceptional user satisfaction, retention, and results. Making the right thing to do the easy thing to do.

Dario provides its highly user rated solutions globally to health plans and other payors, self-insured employers, providers of care and directly to consumers. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the contract launch, the potential benefits that may be realized by users utilizing the Dario platform and that it is starting to see momentum building through its partnerships as those relationships mature. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

DarioHealth Corporate Contact:

Mary Mooney

VP Marketing

mary@dariohealth.com

+1-312-593-4280

Media Contact:

Scott Stachowiak

Scott.Stachowiak@russopartnersllc.com

+1-646-942-5630

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1920436/DarioHealth_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE DarioHealth Corp.