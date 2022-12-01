XSOLIS Named to 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List of Fasted-Growing Companies

XSOLIS ranked No. 367 following triple-digit revenue growth from 2018 to 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XSOLIS, the artificial intelligence (AI) technology company creating a more efficient healthcare system, today announced it ranked No. 367 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™.

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

"We are honored to be on this year's Technology Fast 500 list," said Joan Butters, co-founder and CEO at XSOLIS. "Since its inception in 2013, XSOLIS has been driven to create a more efficient healthcare system to improve clinical staff productivity, ensure appropriateness of care, and improve payer-provider collaboration. Our recognition as a fastest-growing company speaks to the important nature of this work and fuels our continued desire to challenge the status quo."

XSOLIS' CORTEX® platform leverages AI and machine learning to help transform the operations of healthcare organizations and increase alignment across healthcare stakeholders. By creating an aggregated view of patients' clinical data, XSOLIS accelerates data-driven decision-making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers.

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

In addition to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking, XSOLIS has received numerous national and regional accolades in the last quarter. The company was recognized in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report as one of the top five solutions for reducing the cost of care. CEO and co-founder Joan Butters was recognized as a bronze winner in the Best Female Entrepreneur, Business Services, 11 to 2,500 Employees category at the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. Named from among more than 1,500 nominations from 27 countries, the award recognized Butters for her superior leadership in support of the company's growth. Additionally, XSOLIS' CORTEX® platform achieved quarterfinalist status for New EHR Innovation at the UCSF Health Hub Digital Health Awards, and the company was named a Market Mover finalist in the Technology category of the Nashville Entrepreneur Center's NEXT Awards.

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is a platform, data science and solutions innovator serving health plans, hospitals and payer organizations nationwide to create a more efficient healthcare system. Through its purpose-built solutions and industry-leading AI, XSOLIS breaks down healthcare silos to accelerate data-driven decision making and collaboration across a connected network of providers and payers. CORTEX®, its AI-driven technology platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient. CORTEX eliminates waste through the science of data using automation, transparency and objective insights to ensure appropriate care settings, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. XSOLIS is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

