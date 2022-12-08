Preserve the same cultural context | Hit it off at first sight! Youth in China look for treasure on the same screen

Preserve the same cultural context | Hit it off at first sight! Youth in China look for treasure on the same screen

NANJING, China, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palace Museum, which has gone through ancient and modern times, carries on a cultural context. On December 8, Modern Express, a well-known Chinese media, released a video (https://youtu.be/M3jKEEa75qo). This early winter, three young people from Beijing, Hong Kong and Taiwan came to the Palace Museum in Beijing, the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the Taipei Palace Museum to look for treasures, starting a dialogue with national treasures.

Preserve the same cultural context (PRNewswire)

Under the sunshine, the Palace Museum in Beijing ushers in the most beautiful season. The carved beams and painted buildings, golden tiles and red walls are amazing. This is the largest museum in China and home to more than 1.8 million pieces (sets) of objects. The picture Riverside Scene at Qingming Festival, Lotus and Crane Rectangular Pots, the Gold Inlaid Jewel Eared Stove with a Crown...... Behind each cultural relic is the unique charm of history. Wang Yawei, a Beijing girl, is watching carefully, fascinated by these cultural relics.

"It's really fun." At the Hong Kong Palace Museum facing the sea, Alan Yu, a Hong Kong youngster, is interacting with the Eight Horses. This painting by Lang Shining, a court painter in the Qing Dynasty, has long been known around the world.

The original is kept in the Palace Museum in Beijing. Hong Kong's image designers, with the help of technology and ingenuity, moved it to a big screen. By combining modern technology and traditional culture, this piece of cultural relic becomes alive.

The Jadeite Cabbage, Meat-shaped Stone, and Ding cauldron of Duke Mao are the three most popular treasures of the Taipei Palace Museum. Which do you like best? Liao Jiancheng, a youngster from Taiwan, said that cultural and creative products based on these cultural relics were favored by young people. Behind this popularity is cultural identity and belonging.

Cultural relics are of the same origin, and the three places are connected by blood. The Chinese cultural context spans across time and space.

From history to the future, we pass on culture and continue the cultural context. "We hit it off at first sight." This is the common voice of youth in China.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Modern Express