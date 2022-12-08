U.S. Legal Support Releases Results from Inaugural Survey Highlighting Litigation Support Trends in the Legal Industry

HOUSTON, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, released results of their recent nationwide survey of law firms, insurance carriers, and enterprise legal organizations on the current state and usage of litigation support services. Conducted in August 2022, the survey garnered over 1,100 responses and speaks to high level trends impacting the legal profession today.

Defined within the survey as "The outsourced parts of litigation that help keep the wheels of justice turning. Anything from remote depositions, court reporting, interpreting, transcription, retrieval of important records, trial consulting and more," litigation support services are a key component of the legal industry, but one rarely studied. The survey from U.S. Legal Support sets to clearly define litigation support, learn more about how legal organizations leverage these services, and study how litigation support usage is shaped by broader legal industry trends.

Statistics were gathered via an online questionnaire and revealed four core themes currently top of mind for the legal industry, including:

Usage of legal technology and legal tech trends How to vet litigation support providers The continued prevalence of remote work in the legal industry Heightened cybersecurity awareness

U.S. Legal Support released the findings in the form of an infographic titled, "Litigation Support Trends: Today's Stats, Tomorrows Strategies," and plans to distribute a four-part blog series diving into each of the four core themes in the coming weeks on the U.S. Legal Support blog.

"The organization intends for this survey on litigation support trends to become an annual project," said Sue Hoffman, Executive Vice President of Customer Experience for U.S. Legal Support. "Conducting industry research enables us to get to know our clients better, and in turn, further innovate and deliver products and services that exceed their expectations."

About U.S. Legal Support

U.S. Legal Support was founded in 1996 with a single goal: to be the first nationwide, all-inclusive litigation support company. Over the last thirty years, our mission has remained the same: to build lasting relationships with our legal industry partners by delivering exceptional litigation support services. With a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services, we serve the legal industry better. To law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers across the country, U.S. Legal Support offers on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in more than 2,700 cities with in-person, remote and hybrid service capabilities. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com .

