Vaniam Group Expands Clinical Strategy Expertise with Hire of Matthew Burke

As Vice President of Clinical Strategy, Mr. Burke will support biopharmaceutical clients with clinical trial optimization, integrated evidence generation, and clinical trial advocacy

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group today announced the hiring of Matthew M. Burke, DNP, MBA, RN, APRN-BC, to lead the company's Clinical Strategy & Solutions (CSS) department. As Vice President of Clinical Strategy, Mr. Burke will help Vaniam Group's global biopharmaceutical clients optimize their clinical trials and maximize the potential of their oncology and hematology pipelines.

Vaniam Group is an independent network of healthcare and scientific communication agencies specializing in oncology and hematology. (PRNewsfoto/Vaniam Group LLC) (PRNewswire)

New VP of Clinical Strategy will help biopharma clients optimize and expedite oncology/hematology clinical trials.

"Matt is the ideal expert to advise our clients on their clinical strategy programs," said Deanna B. van Gestel, Vaniam Group's founder and CEO. "He has the clinical expertise to understand all the various missteps that can derail an oncology trial, he has the industry experience necessary to expedite a trial readout that is both scientifically conclusive and commercially persuasive, and most of all, he has the personal passion to improve outcomes for every single individual diagnosed with cancer. With Matt's leadership, Vaniam Group is well positioned to continue the strategic consultation we provide the innovative biopharmaceutical companies we support."

Mr. Burke responded: "I have personally experienced the client service, scientific expertise, and overall value that Vaniam Group delivers, and I am thrilled to be joining the premier independent healthcare communications agency focused on oncology and hematology. As we continue to build out our Clinical Strategy & Solutions offerings, we will help our clients accelerate the enrollment and completion of their clinical trials around the world, and we will partner with them to quickly identify, diagnose, and resolve any potential barriers to their success."

Most recently before joining Vaniam Group, Mr. Burke served as Chief of Staff and Head of Clinical Strategy for the Chief Medical Officer at Agenus. Prior to that, he was the Medical Executive Director at Genentech, the US Medical Lead for Genitourinary Cancers at Bristol-Myers Squibb, a Cancer Care Program Operations Manager at Stanford Health Care, and an Oncology Nurse Practitioner at Yale University's New Haven Hospital. Mr. Burke received his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University, his Master of Nursing Science (MNS) from Yale School of Nursing, and his Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from Fresno State. He also served as Adjunct Faculty at Yale School of Nursing.

For any biopharmaceutical companies or healthcare practitioners interested in learning more about Vaniam Group's CSS capabilities, this next week we will be participating in the 64th annual meeting and exposition of the American Society of Hematology. Please visit us at Booth No. 2757.

About Vaniam Group

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their compounds in the oncology and hematology marketplace. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit www.VaniamGroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vaniam Group LLC