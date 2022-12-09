Angiocrine Bioscience Announces Poster Presentation of AB-205 Trial during the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH)

Angiocrine Bioscience Announces Poster Presentation of AB-205 Trial during the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company today announced that it has been selected by the American Society of Hematology (ASH) for a poster presentation on its Phase 3 registration study AB-205-301 (E-CELERATE), a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of AB-205 in adults with lymphoma undergoing high-dose chemotherapy (HDT) and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT). AB-205 is an intravenous investigational engineered cell therapy product being developed for multiple indications.

Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Our investigators and Angiocrine are honored to be selected by ASH to present at its annual meeting this December," commented Paul Finnegan, MD, Angiocrine CEO. "We look forward to Dr. Michael Scordo's presentation on the trial design of our AB-205 Phase 3 multi-center study (E-CELERATE)." E-CELERATE has been designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AB-205 as a treatment for damaged organ vascular stem cell niches caused by off-target cytotoxicity of HDT and prevent the progression of severe multi-organ complications, which can be life threatening and prolong hospitalization. The US Food and Drug Administration has conferred special regulatory status to AB-205 via the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy and Orphan Drug designations for this indication.

ASH Meeting Details

Program: Oral and Poster Abstracts

Session Name: 731. Autologous Transplantation: Clinical and Epidemiological Program: Poster III

Session Date: Monday, December 12, 2022

Session Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D

Poster Number: 4743

Title: A Phase 3 Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo Controlled Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of AB-205 Plus Standard of Care (SOC) Versus Placebo Plus Standard of Care in Adults with Lymphoma Undergoing High-Dose Therapy and Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation (E–CELERATE) (NCT05181540) - Trials in Progress

About AB-205

AB-205 is an experimental engineered cell therapy consisting of allogeneic E4ORF1+ human umbilical vein endothelial cells (E-CEL® cells). AB-205 is currently being studied in a single, pivotal Phase 3 registration trial, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of AB-205 in the treatment of severe multi-organ complications related to systemic, diffuse injury to the vascular stem cell niches of multiple organs sustained during high-dose chemotherapy. More information about the E-CELERATE trial and participating sites may be found at the National Institute of Health's ClinicalTrials.gov website - NCT05181540.

About Severe Toxicities and Complications during High-Dose Chemotherapy (HDT) and Autologous Hematopoietic Cell Transplant (AHCT)

HDT followed by AHCT is a curative treatment option for eligible patients with aggressive systemic lymphoma. Although highly effective in eradicating aggressive cancer cells, HDT also causes collateral damage to healthy tissue. The initial damage can quickly progress to serious and expensive complications despite state-of-the-art prophylactic measures. Most frequent complications involve the gastrointestinal and immune systems (low blood counts, infections); vital organ involvement can be life-threatening and prolong hospital stay.

About Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.

Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing Advanced Reparative Medicines consisting of engineered human endothelial cells (E-CEL cells). Angiocrine utilizes its proprietary E-CEL Platform to create multiple versions of E-CEL cells to repair damaged tissues and organs and to treat serious medical conditions.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations

(877) 784-8496

IR@angiocrinebio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Angiocrine Bioscience, Inc.