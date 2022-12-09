DJI Announces Mini 3 Pocket-Friendly Drone; Hands on and First Look YouTube Video at B&H

DJI Mini 3 pocket size drone adds to its ever-expanding family of drones.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is pleased to announce that DJI is adding the newly announced DJI Mini 3 to its ever-expanding family of drones. Mini 3 is the non-pro version of the Mini 3 Pro released last May and positions itself to be an even more affordable point of entry into drone photography. The new model means the Mini Series now exists in four versions: Mini 3 Pro, Mini 2, Mini SE, and now Mini 3.

Product Highlights:

Up to 4K30 Video & 12MP Stills

Rotating Gimbal for Vertical Shooting

Up to 38 Minutes of Flight Time

Up to 6.2-Mile Range with OcuSync

8.8 oz Lightweight & Foldable Design

Withstands Up to 24 mph Winds

Up to 36 mph Flight Speed

Intelligent Flight & Panorama Modes

Automatic Takeoff/Hover & Return to Home

The DJI Mini 3 is very similar to the Pro version, which was already one of our favorite drones to use—so much so that we named it our favorite Mini drone of 2022. They share an identical chassis that still clocks in at 249 grams. The Mini 3's camera is equipped with the same 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with dual native ISO and chip-level HDR technology. The camera's f/1.7 aperture and larger 2.4μm 4-in-1 pixels record clear details and present exceptional imagery, even in low-light scenarios.

The primary difference is that the Mini 3 drops the front-facing obstacle sensors featured on its older sibling. Additionally, it has a shorter range of 10km because it utilizes OcuSync 2, not 3. DJI Mini 3 comes with the standard Intelligent Flight Battery to provide a max flight time of up to 38 minutes—7 minutes longer than the Mini 2. By contrast, the Mini 3 Pro has a 12km range and 34-minute max flight time.

