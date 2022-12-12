Broadridge Named a Leader in Wealth Management Products by Everest Group

Strengths include full coverage of wealth value chain and front-to-back solutions on a single platform, enabling advisors to manage end-to-end client journeys

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader, has been recognized by industry analyst firm Everest Group as a Leader in its inaugural Wealth Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The report assesses 16 leading providers of wealth management products using Everest Group's PEAK Matrix framework, which is based on the evaluation of two key dimensions: Market Impact and Vision and Capability.

Broadridge is among the firms that received the highest scores in the categories of Vision and Strategy, Engagement and Commercial Model, and Support.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a Leader by Everest Group," said Mike Alexander, President of Wealth Management at Broadridge. "The wealth management industry has evolved greatly over the past decade, and this recognition further showcases Broadridge's continued dedication to meeting the needs of our clients through smart and innovative product options amid an evolving landscape."

The report qualified that Leaders have extensive coverage across the value chain and have heavily invested in developing advanced capabilities by leveraging technologies such as AI/ML, RPA, and API integrations. Leaders differentiate themselves by offering innovative products and allied services along with improving customer experience through hyper-personalized services.

According to Everest Group, the following strengths are unique to Broadridge:

Full coverage of wealth value chain and front-to-back solutions on a single platform, enabling advisors to manage end-to-end client journeys

Strong partner ecosystem, marketplace offerings, development portal for API products, and integration with WealthTechs such as Envestnet and Wealthbox, providing clients the option to assemble and choose various solutions

Dedicated investments in organic and inorganic growth strategy, allowing Broadridge to sustain market presence and cater to changing demand themes such as alternative and digital assets

Broadridge's wealth management platform serves the top 20 North American wealth providers and is an open-architecture, component-based ecosystem that pioneers wealth management technology. The flexible, scalable platform is powered by an aggregated data layer, designed to help firms drive innovation, perform more effectively at scale and deliver a digital, modernized client, advisor and operations experience. Over the last year, Broadridge launched two additional wealth management solutions including InvestorView, a single platform providing wealth managers access to direct-measured investor data from over 800 contributing industry sources and insights, and Wealth InFocus, a new communication experience that enables digital channels to reduce cost of communication while simultaneously increasing engagement and reinforcement of the value the advisor.

"In the past few years, the wealth management industry has seen massive shifts in terms of customer expectations, the rise of non-traditional asset classes, and a strict regulatory landscape. In response, wealth managers are democratizing wealth management services, enabling access to innovative products, and providing hyper-personalized services. Wealth management technology providers continue to invest in technology to enable end-to-end digitalization of the wealth management value chain and enhance capabilities by leveraging AL-/ML-based solutions," according to Kriti Gupta, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Focused investments in building front-to-back solutions on a single platform, tapping into emerging demand themes such as alternative and digital assets, significant partnerships with WealthTechs in enabling clients to assemble best solutions, and client appreciation for their industry expertise and platform maturity have helped Broadridge secure a position as a Leader on the Everest Group Wealth Management Products PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023."

Everest Group's assessment is based on its annual Request for Information process for the calendar year 2022, interactions with wealth management product providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the wealth management market.

