THE GATHERING FOR JUSTICE ANNOUNCES SOLIDARITY GATHERING FOR MEGAN THEE STALLION AS SHE PREPARES TO TESTIFY IN TORY LANEZ TRIAL

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gathering for Justice announced today that on Tuesday, December 13 in Los Angeles, it will partner with multiple women's and violence prevention organizations including Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium, 2nd Call, Homies Unidos, Take Charge, Inc., COMMUNITYx, Inc., TimeDone, and more, to show solidarity and support Megan Thee Stallion at the courthouse as she recalls the tragic events that took place in Hollywood on July 12, 2020.

In early November, CEO and President, Carmen Perez-Jordan of The Gathering for Justice signed a letter in support of Megan, along with dozens of high-profile women leaders.

"As an organization that values dignity, justice and liberation, we – along with many organizations – are gathering today to show our solidarity for Meg and support her with our love," said President and CEO Carmen Perez-Jordan of The Gathering for Justice. "We are committed to spreading the message that violence is not the answer. We know the time is now to advocate for victims of violence, particularly violence against Black women."

Supporters will gather at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center, located at 210 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012 at 8:00 AM in front of the building.

Megan Thee Stallion, whose given name is Megan Pete was shot in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020. At the time of the shooting, Megan was afraid to identify her alleged shooter. She too was afraid of initiating a response by law enforcement in which she or someone close to her could be further harmed. She later identified Tory Lanez as the alleged shooter.

"As a survivor of Domestic Violence it is imperative for women, not to mention women of color, to show support for Megan," said Ingrid Archie, TimeDone Organizing Director. "For us we survive the violence as well as the feelings of isolation because this country has bought into the idea that Black women in particular are deserving of violence. We are Megan and we stand with her in this trying moment!"

"Why do I support Megan Thee Stallion? Because she looks like me. She is, unapologetically, a southern black girl, a Black woman and a human being who has real thoughts, real feelings, real losses and real disappointments in both life and profession," said LaTosha Brown, Founder, Southern Black Girls and Women's Consortium. "Despite it all, she pushes through, and even in those moments when the extreme pressure of her entertainment persona makes her feel like giving up, she steps into a strength that is unwavering and she shows up to deliver both her talent and her purpose to this world. That's why I support her, and I, along with others who love her, will continue to stand in the gap to lift her up and protect her at all costs."

"As men we must uplift all women in our communities, to empower and serve as role models for our young women," said Alex Sanchez, Co-Founder, Homies Unidos. "Homies Unidos stands in unity and solidarity with Megan and especially women of color who suffer at the hands of insecure men."

About The Gathering for Justice

The Gathering for Justice is a nonprofit founded in 2005 by Harry Belafonte and led since 2010 by President and CEO Carmen Perez-Jordan. The mission of The Gathering for Justice is to end child incarceration and eliminate the racial inequities that permeate the justice system. The Gathering for Justice has two state-based task forces, Justice League NYC (established in 2013) and Justice League California (established in 2017), both of which bring together juvenile and criminal justice experts, advocates, artists and individuals who've experienced or been impacted by incarceration directly. We believe in an organizing model which draws from diverse communities to utilize our combined power to build the agenda for sustained Black and Brown liberation. In the footsteps of our legendary founder's activism, The Gathering for Justice and its Justice League state task forces utilize Kingian nonviolence as a social application for systemic change and civic engagement.

