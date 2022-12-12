Kulicke & Soffa Joins Hi-CHIP - Heterogeneous Integration and Chiplet System Package Alliance

SINGAPORE, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) ("Kulicke & Soffa", "K&S" or the "Company") today announced the Company has joined the Heterogeneous Integration and Chiplet System Package Alliance (Hi-CHIP), an initiative led by the Taiwan-based Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), in collaboration with other major industry players.

The Hi-CHIP alliance leverages Kulicke & Soffa's Advanced Packaging competencies and its LITEQ 500 lithography process enabling high-density redistribution layers (RDL). High-density RDL is an enabler for high-density fan-out wafer-level packaging (FOWLP) and similar approaches which provide performance, thermal management, power consumption and form-factor improvements to broad applications supporting telecommunications, computing, automotive, and biomedical markets.

In addition to providing a market-ready solution for emerging heterogenous applications, high-density RDL is also utilized within many other fast-growing applications including Antenna-in-Package for 5G mm Wave and sub-6 GHz RF modules; integrated solutions for baseband and smartphone application processors; artificial intelligence solutions integrated with RF and memory; and other transistor-dense applications such as System in Package. These emerging applications are anticipated to outpace semiconductor unit growth, driving demand for the Company's high-accuracy flip-chip, thermocompression and lithography systems, such as its LITEQ 500.

Kulicke & Soffa's LITEQ 500 lithography projection stepper uses a laser-based light source to provide high-intensity exposures without intensity degradation over time. This approach delivers high throughput, high uptime, long life, and low-cost of ownership. The single wavelength light source enables the use of high-transmission and low- aberrations optics, which makes it a compelling choice for high-density RDL applications.

Dr. Shih-Chieh Chang, General Director of ITRI's Electronic and Optoelectronic System Research Laboratories, expressed his excitement to have K&S on board with the Hi-CHIP Alliance, "As an industry leader and pioneer, the addition of K&S, helps further explore future semiconductor assembly processes and solutions."

With the support from the Department of Industrial Technology, Ministry of Economic Affairs, ITRI has been innovating semiconductor technologies and will continue to develop world-leading technologies, serving as a bellwether for the semiconductor industry.

Joeri Durinckx, Kulicke & Soffa's Vice President for EA/APMR & Lithography Business Units, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with ITRI on next-generation applications. This offers a unique opportunity to further enable the adoption and extend the value of our growing advanced packaging portfolio."

About Kulicke & Soffa

Kulicke & Soffa (NASDAQ: KLIC) is a leading provider of semiconductor, LED and electronic assembly solutions serving the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial markets. Founded in 1951, K&S prides itself on establishing foundations for technological advancement - creating pioneering interconnect solutions that enable performance improvements, power efficiency, form-factor reductions, and assembly excellence of current and next-generation semiconductor devices.

Leveraging decades of development proficiency and extensive process technology expertise, Kulicke & Soffa's expanding portfolio provides equipment solutions, aftermarket products and services supporting a comprehensive set of interconnect technologies including wire bonding, advanced packaging, lithography, and electronics assembly. Dedicated to empowering technological discovery, always, K&S collaborates with customers and technology partners to push the boundaries of possibility, enabling a smarter future.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2030 Technology Strategy & Roadmap and focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, and Sustainable Environment. It also strives to strengthen Intelligentization Enabling Technology to support diversified applications.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

