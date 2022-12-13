Penske Logistics Honors 2022 Freight Management Carrier Award Winners

READING, Pa., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics has announced the 24 recipients of its 2022 Freight Management Carrier Awards program. This year the event took place at an awards ceremony in Phoenix.

Penske Logistics has announced the 24 recipients of its 2022 Freight Management Carrier Awards program. This year the event took place at an awards ceremony in Phoenix. (PRNewswire)

"It is wonderful to celebrate these deserving companies face-to-face," stated LeAnne Coulter, vice president of freight management for Penske Logistics. "There is no new normal yet in the supply chain today, and I am thankful that we have this collection of excellent carriers in the U.S. and Canada to support us on this journey."

Category winners were selected from among Penske's base of trucking carriers operating within its freight management operations. There are several award qualifications: A Penske Logistics enterprise scorecard combined with customer, operations and sourcing feedback.

Here are the 2022 Penske Logistics Freight Management Carrier Award honorees:

Brokerage Provider Award

Kirsch Transportation Services, Inc.

Total Quality Logistics, LLC

Flatbed Transporter Award

Landstar System, Inc.

Mercer Transportation

Intermodal Carrier Award

DRT Transportation, LLC

Hub Group, Inc.

Less-Than-Truckload Canadian Carrier Award

Overland Express

Less-Than-Truckload U.S. National Carrier Award

ABF Freight System, Inc.

Estes Express Lines

Less-Than-Truckload U.S. Regional Carrier Award

Dayton Freight Lines, Inc.

PITT-OHIO Express

Liquid Bulk Transporter Award

United Petroleum Transports

Venezia Liquid Tank Lines, Inc.

Truckload Canada Award

HBC Transportation, Inc.

Lion Force Transport, Inc.

TransEmerge Transport, Inc.

Truckload U.S. National Carrier Award

Bennett Motor Express, LLC

Crane Logistics, LLC

Truckload U.S. Regional Carrier Award

A&K Dhillon, Inc.

Carter Express, Inc.

GSA International, Ltd.

Mesilla Valley Transportation

Select Dedicated Solutions

West Side Transport, Inc.

When there are supplemental freight needs, customers want to know that their freight will reach its destination safely while on time and on budget. Penske Logistics offers award-winning freight management and brokerage solutions to help manage transportation networks, and handle seasonal needs, capacity surges and challenging lanes.

Please click here to learn more about joining Penske's carrier network.

Penske logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewsFoto/Penske Truck Leasing) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Penske Logistics