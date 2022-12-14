ANGEION GROUP, LLC ANNOUNCES KENDALL S. ZYLSTRA AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CLASS ACTION AND MASS TORTS

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angeion Group, LLC ("Angeion"), the leading provider of innovative settlement administration and legal notice services, formally announces that Kendall S. Zylstra has joined the team as Senior Vice President of Class Action and Mass Torts. Mr. Zylstra brings over 20 years of complex litigation experience from multiple prestigious firms in the Philadelphia area. His focus area includes antitrust class actions challenging unfair trade practices, price fixing, monopolies, and delayed-generic pharmaceutical cases. He will report directly to Steven Weisbrot, Esq., Angeion President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Ken has long been known for his expertise in antitrust and securities settlements. First, as a practicing attorney at several prestigious law firms and then as a leading consultant at a national claims administration company. He has worked on some of the largest and most complex antitrust settlements in recent history," said Mr. Weisbrot. "His practical knowledge, strong consultative abilities and thought leadership will combine with Angeion's technical expertise to provide a best-in-class settlement experience to counsel and class members."

In accepting this position, Mr. Zylstra shares, "I am delighted and excited to join Angeion Group. As the fastest growing claims administrator, Angeion is leveraging its industry leading innovation and creativity to provide cost-effective solutions for class members. I am looking forward to working with an energized group to continue to deliver world class services to a client base of leading law firms and companies. Angeion has grown significantly and wisely through its history, and I hope I can contribute to continuing that growth."

About Kendall Zylstra

Kendall has over two decades of experience in complex class action litigation. Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Zylstra has represented dozens of antitrust plaintiffs. He has also served as an Assistant District Attorney in Philadelphia. Most recently, Mr. Zylstra served as senior vice president at Rust Consulting and head of Rust's antitrust and securities practice areas

As a Senior Vice President of Class Actions and Mass Torts at Angeion Group, Mr. Zylstra consults existing and prospective clients to identify and meet settlement administration goals for the parties, the court, and all stakeholders.

Kendall received his J.D. degree from Temple University School of Law and holds a bachelor's degree in from Calvin College. In 2013, he was appointed to the Advisory Board of the American Antitrust Institute. Kendall also serves on the Advisory Board of Committee to Support the Antitrust Laws (COSAL). He is a licensed attorney in the state of Pennsylvania.

About Angeion Group

Angeion Group is an industry-leading provider of comprehensive settlement management and legal noticing services for class actions, mass tort, and bankruptcy administration. Leveraging world-class technology, proven best practices, and expert consulting, Angeion delivers the services and capabilities that increase efficiency, provide accountability, and give counsel and the court peace of mind.

