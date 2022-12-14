Bright Pattern Named "Hot Vendor" by Aragon Research

Vendors selected for the "Hot Vendor" report are noteworthy, visionary, and innovative.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of omnichannel cloud contact center software , today announced it has been included in the list of "Hot Vendors" by Aragon Research, Inc . Bright Pattern was formally presented with their award on December 8, 2022 at the virtual event, Aragon Transform 2022, Aragon Research's annual awards ceremony.

Bright Pattern is one of the most innovative omnichannel cloud-based contact center softwares on the market, and is a leading innovator in taking the customer experience on to digital, mobile channels. Bright Pattern's software allows contact centers and customers to connect on all traditional and digital channels, like voice, web chat, messenger apps, SMS, and more. Bright Pattern has also developed ways to connect the whole company to the customer experience through Bright Pattern Mobile, Omni-Enterprise™ CX, and integrations with advanced business communication platforms that allows the call center to better deliver knowledge and support to customers. Bright Pattern is dedicated to developing cutting-edge CX technology to help businesses see immediate ROI in their call centers and build strong customer relationships.

Aragon Transform is an annual awards ceremony that recognizes Hot Vendors, Innovators, and Women in Tech. The "Hot Vendors" award category, specifically, highlights providers of technology that expand the customer's capabilities, have a strategy that opens up markets, and conducts business in an innovative, new way. The three qualities that define a "Hot Vendor" are if the provider is noteworthy, visionary, and innovative.

"Bright Pattern is dedicated to pushing forward innovation and technology in the contact center software space, and it continues to be one of the most innovative, yet easiest-to-use solutions on the market," said Michael McCloskey, CEO of Bright Pattern. "Bright Pattern makes it easy for businesses to deliver great customer experiences over a variety of channels, while maintaining flexibility and ease-of-use for agents, supervisors, and employees. Innovative use cases are possible on our cloud-based platform, and advanced tools like Bright Pattern Mobile , our Omni-Enterprise™ initiative, and Omni QM speak to our innovative ideas."

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified – yet robust – omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels; emerging channels like Facebook Messenger; in-app customer support; enterprise functionality; cloud-first architecture; and the ability to modify without the time and cost of professional services. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant .

Disclaimer: Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

Bright Pattern provides a simple yet powerful omnichannel contact center software that is the fastest to deploy with the lowest total cost of ownership in the industry. Bright Pattern offers the most advanced omnichannel cloud platform across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, AI and bots. Bright Pattern provides native omnichannel quality management allowing companies to measure every interaction on every channel. Bright Pattern also offers a mobile app allowing any employee in your company to communicate with your customers. With over 500 customers in 26 countries, Bright Pattern is the highest-rated omnichannel contact center solution based on analysts and customer reviews .

