Distinguished Marketing Professor Stephen L. Vargo to Join OU Faculty

Vargo to serve as the Siegfried Centennial Professor of Marketing in the Price College of Business

NORMAN, Okla., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen L. Vargo as the Siegfried Centennial Professor of Marketing. He will be joining the Division of Marketing and Supply Chain Management beginning in the spring 2023 semester.

"We're incredibly pleased to welcome Dr. Vargo to OU and the Price College of Business," said Corey Phelps, dean of the Price College of Business. "His incredibly impactful research on marketing theory and service-dominant logic and his deep expertise will be of massive benefit to our students. Vargo's appointment to our faculty is just another way Price College is fulfilling its strategic plan to become bigger, broader and better by strengthening our research culture to attract and support top-tier academic talent like Dr. Vargo."

Vargo was recently included in Clarivate's list of highly cited researchers for the ninth year in a row. The Web of Science Group has named Vargo to its "Highly Cited Researchers" list for the past eight years. He is currently ranked third in career impact among marketing professors worldwide on the Stanford-Elsevier List.

He has over 125 publications, including articles published in the Journal of Marketing, the Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, the Journal of Consumer Research, the Journal of Service Research, the Journal of Retailing and MIS Quarterly. Vargo currently serves as editor-in-chief of the AMS Review and is on the editorial/advisory boards for 15 other journals. He also has published four books, including an authored book published by Cambridge University Press and the edited Sage Handbook on Service-dominant Logic. Additionally, he serves on the Board of Governors of the Academy of Marketing Science.

"Over the past few years, we have seen the demand for marketing programs increase tremendously, and Dr. Vargo's appointment to Price College's faculty will be an incredible asset for our students," said Ken Petersen, Ph.D., director of the Division of Marketing and Supply Chain Management. "Additionally, his impact within the marketing field as a highly cited researcher serves as an example of Price College and the University of Oklahoma's willingness to invest in boosting and strengthening our faculty research productivity."

Vargo joins OU from the University of Hawaii. He also holds or has held visiting positions at the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge; the University of Warwick; Karlstad University, Sweden; the University of Maryland, Collage Park; the University of Auckland; and several other major universities, as well as VTT Technical Research Center of Finland.

Prior to entering academics, Vargo had a career in entrepreneurial business and has consulted for a variety of major national, regional and local corporations and governmental agencies.

About the Michael F. Price College of Business

The University of Oklahoma Michael F. Price College of Business has experienced significant growth over the past five years, becoming OU's second-largest college with over 5,500 students. The college offers highly ranked undergraduate, master's, executive and doctoral programs across six academic divisions. More information is available at price.ou.edu.

View original content:

SOURCE The University of Oklahoma Price College of Business