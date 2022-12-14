Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF (GDMA) will move primary listing from the NYSE Arca, Inc. to Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EA Series Trust announces that the Gadsden Dynamic Multi-Asset ETF ("GDMA" or the "Fund") will move its primary listing from NYSE Arca, Inc. to Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc.

GDMA will officially begin trading on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. at market open on December 29, 2022. The Fund will continue trading as normal on NYSE Arca, Inc. until market close on December 28, 2022.

The change in listing will not affect shareholders of GDMA.

