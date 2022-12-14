LaBerge Earns Jefferson Award and Board Seat

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiplying Good Indiana awarded Lindsey LaBerge, Director of Corporate Marketing for Calumet Specialty Products, with a Jefferson Award for Public Service. This national award, widely recognized as the "Nobel Prize for service," was given following LaBerge's outstanding participation in the Multiplying Good ChangeMakers program.

Lindsey LaBerge, Director of Corporate Marketing, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (PRNewswire)

"Our ChangeMakers program is a development opportunity for exceptional professionals who believe in the power of positively impacting our communities with service," said Shannon Frederick, Executive Director, Multiplying Good Indiana. "Lindsey not only participated in the program but was able to exceed her peers by creating the biggest impact for the community. We were very impressed by her spirit and offered her a seat on our board in addition to her award."

Over the course of the 16-week program, LaBerge planned events to raise both awareness and money for Students in Action, a core program of Multiplying Good that works with local students to teach how volunteer service and civic involvement can create change in the world. She used her personal network, social media and professional contacts to spread the word and make an impact.

"We know Lindsey is a high performer in everything she does," said Scott Obermeier, EVP, Specialties for Calumet. "This is another example of Lindsey exemplifying the Calumet spirit and showing such passion for her community. We couldn't be prouder."

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates facilities throughout North America.

About Multiplying Good Indiana

Multiplying Good is a national nonprofit that believes in the power of service to others to unleash potential, inspire individuals, and transform lives. Multiplying Good fuels personal growth and leadership development through a continuum that starts with engagement and culminates in recognition. It has offices in 11 communities across the country, delivering on-the-ground impact where it is needed most. Founded in 1972 by Sam Beard, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, and Senator Robert Taft, Jr., the organization has recognized the extraordinary public service of thousands with its Jefferson Award. To learn more, visit MultiplyingGood.org.

