Numerade Launches New Social Learning Experience, Study Groups

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Numerade, a video-based learning platform focused on expanding access to high quality STEM education for students worldwide, today launched a new feature: Study Groups, which allows students to create and join virtual study rooms with their peers.

With Study Groups, students can study together using video lessons and solutions created by expert educators, choosing from Numerade's library of more than 3 million step-by-step videos matched directly to over 3,000 STEM textbooks. After creating a study room, students can invite their classmates and collaborate together using real-time chat and all of Numerade's study tools. In addition, Study Groups features a group timer, allowing students to study topics for a set amount of time, as well as shareable to-do lists to help stay focused and on-track.

"Online learning isn't just the future, it's the present," said Nhon Ma, Numerade founder and CEO. "Today's students socialize, network and have fun together online, and with Study Groups, we're working to give students a safe, collaborative learning platform where they can study together online, too. We aim to make Study Groups a top destination for interactive online learning, where students can learn using world-class STEM resources in the form of Numerade's unmatched library of video lessons."

"Since our founding, close to 100 million students have turned to Numerade's step-by-step videos to accelerate their learning," said Ma. "But education isn't a solo endeavor. Students need connection and the ability to interact, collaborate and learn from one another. That's one thing we felt online education has been lacking – the opportunity for students to connect and learn together. Study Groups was created to bring the social aspect of education to an online environment, and we believe this platform can not only help students learn STEM together, but also help them connect with one another and alleviate some of the isolation they may feel in the context of online education."

To introduce students to this new community studying platform, Numerade is offering free video unlocks for new users. When a student invites a friend to Study Groups, they each will receive 3 free video unlocks when their friend registers for Numerade. With these free unlocks, students can watch any video in Numerade's library, and even ask their own question and receive a custom video solution from one of Numerade's expert educators.

