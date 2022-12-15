Award-Winning Singaporean Artist David Chan Partners With Coinllectibles For New Exhibition Titled "Tones and Values", Which Comprises New Artworks and 3D Animated DOTs

"Tones and Values" Exhibition is also part of the Singapore Art Week (https://www.artweek.sg) and Art SG (https://artsg.com) events

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metaverse Blockchain company Coinllectibles™️, a fully owned subsidiary of Cosmos Group Holdings Inc. (OTC: COSG), is pleased to announce the partnership with award-winning Singaporean artist David Chan for his new exhibition titled "Tones and Values". The exhibition will be held at Art Seasons Gallery Singapore from 9 Jan 2023, comprising new artworks and 3D animated DOTs. "Tones and Values" is also part of the Singapore Art Week (https://www.artweek.sg) and Art SG (https://artsg.com) events.

Commenting on the partnership, Chan says, "I enjoy working with Coinllectibles following the first stint with them for 'Foreplay Perhaps'. They allow traditional artists like myself to find new ways of engaging with viewers and collectors. In addition to the inclusion of the art DOTs - which is an improved version of NFTs, the usage of the 3D autostereoscopic technology also allows more narrative possibilities to an artist's concept and composition. I have only managed to scratch the surface of this new technology, and I look forward to bringing more interesting art DOTs to the art community with Coinllectibles."

Terry Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Coinllectibles, adds, "As Coinllectibles strive to achieve greater market penetration in the art market, it is imperative that we expand our artists and artworks offerings. I have been working with David for some time since my time at Art Seasons Gallery, and I find him to be a visionary in the art scene. Being receptive to 3D autostereoscopic technology has allowed him to gain a new following of collectors, and I hope to do the same for other artists. We are also very pleased to partner with David for his new exhibition, which I believe will provide viewers with a brand new art appreciation experience with the art DOTs."

About David Chan

David has a Master's in Education (Arts) from the National Institute of Education and a Bachelor's of Arts (Fine Art, First Class Honours) from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology. Born and raised in Singapore, David Chan was able to enjoy early success in his career; at age 25, he became a full-time artist with his first sold-out solo exhibition – Genetic Wonderland. The same year, he also won the 23rd UOB Painting of the Year – Representational Medium Category Award. David has had 7 solo exhibitions in Singapore and 2 overseas; the most recent was "Grey Gap" in 2022. He has also exhibited in several countries, including China, America, Taiwan, Indonesia, Korea, and Malaysia. In 2011 he exhibited his work at the 54th Venice Biennale at the Fondazione Claudio Buziol. The same work travelled to the Wereldmuseum Rotterdam in the Netherlands the following year. In addition, David has participated in the Singapore 2016/2017 Biennale. In the exhibition, he built a gigantic installation in front of the National Museum of the Arts titled: The Great East Indiaman. In addendum to painting and sculpting, David also lectures at the National Institute of Education and Art Design & Media at the Nanyang Technological University. David's collectors include the Singapore Art Museum, the Museum of Contemporary Art, Taipei, and many important private collections worldwide.

About Tones and Values

"Tones and Values" continues David Chan's reflection and commentary on our times. It explores his fascination with the concept of the self in the context of the group and the individual. Negotiating between two different ego-states, how does one square between the urge to be introverted while wanting to belong to a larger community?

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include but are not limited to, statements regarding future business activities, including the expansion into the decentralized financing space. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include uncertainties associated with operating a business in Singapore and Hong Kong, risk of interference by the PRC government, ability to compete, that financial resources do not last for as long as anticipated, and that COSG is a holding company that may not realize the expected benefits of DOT's offered by Coinllectibles™️. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in COSG's regulatory filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in its annual report on Form 10-K filed on April 15, 2022. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. COSG undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Cosmos Group Holdings Inc

Cosmos is a business group that operates in two business segments:

Arts and Collectibles

Financing

Through Coinllectibles™, the group provides authentication, valuation and certification (AVC) service, sale and purchase, hire purchase, financing, custody, security and exhibition (CSE) services to art buyers through traditional channels, as well as through leveraging blockchain technology through the creation of digital ownership tokens (DOTs). With subsidiaries licensed under Hong Kong's Money Lenders Ordinance, the group primarily provides unsecured personal loans to private individuals with a small portfolio of mortgage loans. The group is integrating the two business segments by offering secured financing services to prospective art and collectibles purchasers to provide a one-stop arts and collectibles purchasing and financing experience.

About the Company – Coinllectibles™️

Coinllectibles™️ is a technology company supporting the collectibles industry with a focus on rare memorabilia and artworks that exist and have intrinsic value in the real world, whether tangible or intangible in nature.

Coinllectibles™️ applies blockchain, marketplace, metaverse and DOT technologies as tools to disrupt and enhance the real-world collectibles industry. The technology underpinning DOTs (digital ownership tokens) has multiple practical use cases that Coinllectibles™️ is applying to areas including art, sports, watches, numismatics, limited edition toys, limited edition fashion wear and sneakers. DOTs have the power to transform our societies, and some areas may be subject to regulations. Coinllectibles™️ uses DOT technology to provide a legally-binding digital ownership token (DOT) to a tangible or intangible collectible.

About Coinllectibles™️ DOT

Coinllectibles™️ prides the DOT as the industry's "Gold Standard". Being a Gold Standard, a DOT contains the following on Arweave – (1) a sale and purchase agreement reflecting the purchase, by the person minting the DOT™️, of the underlying asset at a fair value with all rights and restrictions clearly detailed, (2) bailment terms governing the rights to possession whilst the underlying asset remains with Coinllectibles™️, (3) a transfer deed reflecting the transfer of the ownership of the underlying asset (together with all rights and restrictions) by the transferor to the holder of the DOT™️, (4) ownership title deed written into the description of the DOT™️ and (5) the unequivocal identification file of the underlying asset, whose ownership is reflected in the title deed represented by the DOT™️.

